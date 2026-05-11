Petra, the ancient city in protest, threats to tourism business

Two donkeys used to greet tourists when entering the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, work less and rest more, with the exception of irregular times.

در یک سال عادی، جوادیان و شمهان، دو ماهی که با ورود مسافران به شهر باستانی Petra در اردن، به آن‌ها خوشامد می‌گویند، تنها زمانی برای استراحت دارند که شرایط عادی باشد.

گردشگر بعد از گردشگر بر این ماهواره‌ها سوار می‌شود تا مقابل ساختمان سال ۲۰۰۰خزانه عکس بگیرد، اما با گسترش جنگ در خاورمیانه در دو ماه گذشته، گردشگری در برخی نقاط اردن به طور کلی خشکیده است. ماهواره‌ها بیشتر وقت خود را در شن‌ها می‌روند. گاهی یکی از آن‌ها به پهلو می‌خوابد تا به زحمت چرت کوتاهی بزند. این وضعیت گردشگری اردن است.

به گزارش ایسنا، نیویورک تایمز نوشت، برای صاحبان ماهواره‌ها، این دوره حتی بیش از آنچه بوده است. این وضعیت گردشگری این کشور چقدر شکننده است. حسین البدول، یکی از شتربانان که در طول ماه‌های مارس و آوریل هر روز به Petra می‌آمد، درباره وضعیت اخیر گردشگری در Petra گفت: گردشگری مثل ماهی در آب است، هر موج‌ ریزی روی آن اثر می‌گذارد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Petra In Jordan Jordan's National Parks Jordanian Donkeys Jordan National Parks Jordanian Donkeys Working Irregularly

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