Persian News Text: Amir Haji Rezaei on the Credibility of the Coach's Statement and the Lack of Interest in the World Cup

The news text discusses the skepticism towards the coach's statement regarding the impact of the World Cup on the country's happiness and the lack of interest in the World Cup among the Iranian people. It also mentions the current economic and social challenges faced by the country and the impact of the recent war developments on the people's mood.

امیر حاج رضایی می گوید وقتی مربی تیم ملی می گوید کاری می کنیم که کشور یک هفته از خوشحالی تعطیل شود چطور می شود این حرف را باور کرد؟

شما کاری بکنید یک هفته اینترنت ما بدون اختلال وصل شود تا مردم بتوانند با یکدیگر ارتباط برقرار کنند. به گزارش روزنامه اعتماد، در ایران اما طبق رصد فضای رسانه‌ای، فضای مجازی و گفت‌وگو با اطرافیان و آشنایان حس و حال شروع جام جهانی در جامعه دیده نمی‌شود. یا بهتر بگویید مثل ادوار گذشته نیست. منطقی هم هست.

چرا که شش ماه گذشته قطعا یکی از سخت‌ترین دوران‌های تاریخ معاصر این کشور بوده و اتفاقا در همین روزهای اخیر دوباره زمزمه‌های از سرگیری جنگ بلند شده و جسته و گریخته اخبار حمله و بمباران به گوش می‌رسد. از آن طرف شرایط اقتصادی فشاری باورنکردنی به مردم وارد کرده است. به شکلی که قیمت اجناس چند برابر شده و توان خرید مردم به‌شدت کاهش پیدا کرده.

البته این هم به قول برخی کاربران از بخت ماست که دوره قبل جام جهانی مصادف شد با حوادث پاییز 1401 و ماجرای مهسا امینی و این دوره هم صاف افتاده وسط جنگ. در چنین شرایطی بسیاری از مردم و علاقه‌مندان به فوتبال در ذهنشان سوال می‌کنند نسبت ما با جام جهانی چیست؟ آیا آن طور که برخی رسانه‌ها و مخصوصا صداوسیما تلاش می‌کنند فضایی شورانگیز وجود دارد یا ماجرا طور دیگری است؟

در اغلب کشورهای حاضر در جام جهانی ماجرا خیلی ساده است. می‌گویند ما در جام جهانی هستیم، از تیم و بازیکنان حمایت می‌کنیم و از این حضور لذت می‌بریم. اما اینجا ماجرا پیچیده است. ملاحظات زیادی وجود دارد و سوگیری‌های مختلف این معادله خطی را تبدیل به یک معادله چند مجهولی کرده است.

هرگونه تلاش برای ساده‌سازی و کتمان پیچیدگی‌ها به منزله نادیده گرفتن واقعیت‌های موجود در کشور است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Iranian People Coach's Statement Economic Challenges Social Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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