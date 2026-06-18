Persian News Text: Iran Publishes Interpretive Text of Nuclear Deal Terms

Iran has published an interpretive text of the terms of the nuclear deal, attempting to explain the country's interpretation of the agreement's key provisions. The text, released by the 'Committee on Media Negotiations' and titled 'The Interpretive Text of the Memorandum of Understanding,' aims to clarify the Islamic Republic's understanding of the nuclear deal's terms. Comparing the interpretive text published by the Islamic Republic with the explanations provided by US officials reveals that the two sides, while relying on the same text, have significantly different interpretations of the agreement's key provisions. The Islamic Republic views this as a sign of the US's retreat and the strengthening of Iran's power, while US officials see it as a conditional, phased, and reversible framework for testing Iran's behavior.

جمهوری اسلامی در پی‌انتشار متن تفاهم‌نامه، تفسیری از مفاد مورد توافق را در خبرگزاری‌های رسمی ایران منتشر کردند. این متن که از سوی «کمیته رسانه مذاکرات» و تحت عنوان «متن تبیینی یادداشت تفاهم» منتشر شده، تلاش دارد تفسیر جمهوری اسلامی از بندهای این تفاهم‌نامه را «تبیین» کند.

مقایسه «متن تبیینی» منتشرشده از سوی جمهوری اسلامی با توضیحات مقام‌های آمریکایی نشان می‌دهد دو طرف اگرچه به یک متن واحد استناد می‌کنند، اما برداشت‌های کاملاً متفاوتی از مفاد کلیدی آن دارند. تهران اینرا نشانه عقب‌نشینی آمریکا و تثبیت قدرت ایران معرفی می‌کند، در حالی که مقام‌های آمریکایی آن را چارچوبی مشروط، مرحله‌ای و قابل بازگشت برای آزمودن رفتار ایران می‌دانند.

در مقدمه این متن تبیینی، کمیته رسانه مذاکرات تاکید کرده است که حتی اجرای کامل تفاهم‌نامه نیز به معنای پایان مسیر «انتقام خون علی خامنه‌ای» نیست. در این متن، خروج احتمالی نیروهای آمریکایی از منطقه، تثبیت موقعیت ایران، تضعیف آمریکا و اسرائیل و تقویت «جبهه مقاومت» به عنوان گام‌هایی در مسیر این انتقام توصیف شده، اما تصریح شده است که انتقام کامل تنها زمانی محقق خواهد شد که هدف نهایی خامه‌ای، یعنی برتری جهانی «اسلام سیاسی انقلاب» بر «نظام سلطه» و در نهایت آزادی قدس محقق شود.

این متن همچنین تاکید می‌کند که مبارزه برای تحقق این هدف در همه عرصه‌ها، از جمله نظامی، دیپلماتیک و مردمی، ادامه خواهد داشت و تفاهم‌نامه صرفاً یکی از مراحل این مسیر به شمار می‌رود





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