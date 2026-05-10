Persian Twist: Changing Phase of Iran-U.S. Crisis

The news highlights the diplomatic shifts in the volatile region, where Iran and the U.S. are negotiating a temporary framework to manage the crisis amidst escalating tensions. While they maintain aggressive rhetoric, they are focusing on a short-term agreement to ease the engagement and provide a window for a broader deal.

حدیث‌روشنی-در حالی که فضای ملتهب منطقه همچنان در سایه سنگین تهدید، تحریم و احتمال آغاز مجدد درگیری مستقیم میان تهران و واشنگتن قرار دارد، مجموعه‌ای از تحرکات دیپلماتیک تازه نشان می‌دهد دو‌طرف، همزمان با حفظ ادبیات تهاجمی، در حال نزدیک شدن به یک چارچوب موقت برای مهار بحران هستند؛ چارچوبی که اگرچه هنوز رسمی نشده، اما نشانه‌های آن از واشنگتن، دوحه، اسلام‌آباد، ریاض و حتی مسکو به‌طور همزمان مخابره می‌شود.

به گزارش اعتماد، در این میان گزارش ادعایی نشریه وال‌استریت ژورنال درباره احتمال ازسرگیری مذاکرات ایران و امریکا در اسلام‌آباد، ادعای اکسیوس درباره نقش فعال قطر در میانجیگری پشت پرده، اظهارات دونالد ترامپ درباره «پروژه آزادی پلاس» در تنگه هرمز و همزمان خبر بررسی یک توافق ۳۰‌‌روزه میان تهران و واشنگnton، همگی قطعات پازل‌هایی هستند که از تغییر فاز بحران حکایت دارند؛ تغییری از «آستانه برخورد» به «مدیریت تنش. » در هر حال بر اساس گزارشات ادعایی منتشر شده دو‌طرف اکنون روی یک طرح کوتاه‌مدت متمرکز شده‌اند؛ توافقی موقت که هدف فوری آن بازگشایی تنگه‌هرمز، توقف خصومت‌ها و ایجاد یک فرصت زمانی برای رسیدن به توافقی جامع‌تر است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran-U.S. Crisis Middle East U.S.-Iran Tensions Diplomacy Diplomatic Shifts Temporary Framework

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