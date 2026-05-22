Pep Guardiola Transforms Football in England, Messi Among World's Richest

The Guardian reports on the impact of Pep Guardiola on English football and the wealth of players like Messi. It also covers the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Football Confederation.

روزنامه گاردین در گزارشی به بررسی تاثیر پپ گواردیولا بر فوتبال انگلیس پرداخت و نوشت او نه‌تنها منچسترسیتی، بلکه ساختار فوتبال انگلیس را نیز متحول کرد.

گاردین نوشت زمانی که گواردیولا در سال ۲۰۱۶ هدایت منچسترسیتی را بر عهده گرفت، بسیاری نسبت به موفقیت سبک مبتنی بر پاس‌کاری و مالکیت توپ او در فوتبال فیزیکی انگلیس تردید داشتند. این تردیدها پس از شکست ۴ بر ۲ سیتی مقابل لسترسیتی در نخستین فصل حضور او بیشتر شد.

این گزارش می‌افزاید که با گذشت زمان، سبک بازی گواردیولا به الگویی فراگیر در فوتبال انگلیس تبدیل شد؛ به‌گونه‌ای که حتی در دسته‌های پایین فوتبال این کشور نیز بازی‌سازی از خط دفاع و پاس‌های کوتاه به بخشی از استاندارد رایج تبدیل شده است. گاردین همچنین تاکید کرد که پیشرفت کیفیت زمین‌های فوتبال، تغییرات در سیستم آموزش بازیکنان جوان و سرمایه‌گذاری گسترده منچسترسیتی، در موفقیت این سبک نقش داشته‌اند اما گواردیولا بیش از هر عامل دیگری، نگاه فوتبال انگلیس را تغییر داده است.

نویسنده گزارش در پایان اشاره می‌کند که گواردیولا نیز در طول سال‌ها مدام سبک خود را تغییر داده و از سیستم بدون مهاجم تا استفاده از مهاجم کلاسیک و تغییر نقش مدافعان، بارها تیم‌هایش را بازسازی کرده است. بر اساس این گزارش، مسی در کنار کریستیانو رونالدو، از ثروتمندترین فوتبالیست‌های جهان به شمار می‌رود. رونالدو پس از پیوستن به النصر عربستان، نخستین فوتبالیست تاریخ شد که به ثروت میلیارد دلاری رسید.

بلومبرگ نوشت که مسی از سال ۲۰۰۷ تاکنون بیش از ۷۰۰ میلیون دلار دستمزد و پاداش دریافت کرده است. او پس از قهرمانی در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲، پیشنهاد سالانه ۴۰۰ میلیون دلاری عربستان سعودی را رد کرد و به اینتر میامی پیوست. قرارداد مسی با اینتر میامی شامل حق خرید سهام باشگاه و همکاری با سرویس اپل‌تی‌وی پلاس است.

مالک اینتر میامی اعلام کرده درآمد سالانه مسی از این باشگاه، با احتساب این امتیازها، بین ۷۰ تا ۸۰ میلیون دلار است. مسی همچنین در حوزه‌های املاک، رستوران‌داری و ورزش سرمایه‌گذاری کرده و پدرش، خورخه مسی، مدیریت فعالیت‌های تجاری او را بر عهده دارد.

گواردیولا که از تابستان ۲۰۱۶ هدایت منچسترسیتی را برعهده داشت، در این مدت ۲۰ جام از جمله شش قهرمانی لیگ برتر انگلیس و یک قهرمانی لیگ قهرمانان اروپا به دست آورد و به موفق‌ترین سرمربی تاریخ این باشگاه تبدیل شد. او در پیام خداحافظی خود گفت: «هیچ چیز همیشگی نیست اما احساس، خاطرات و عشقی که به منچسترسیتی دارم، ماندگار خواهد بود.

» منچسترسیتی همچنین اعلام کرد گواردیولا پس از پایان دوران مربیگری‌اش در این باشگاه، به‌عنوان سفیر جهانی به همکاری با گروه فوتبال سیتی ادامه خواهد داد. زندی، دارنده مدال طلای جهان، پس از پیروزی مقابل رقبایی از امارات، اردن و ازبکستان، در فینال نماینده کره جنوبی را شکست داد و قهرمان شد.

بختیاری، دارنده مدال برنز جهان، نیز پس از شکست حریفانی از ویتنام، عربستان سعودی و قزاقستان، در دیدار نهایی برابر نماینده چین به پیروزی رسید و مدال طلا گرفت. پیش از این نیز آرین سلیمی در وزن ۸۷+ کیلوگرم مدال طلا و یاسین ولی‌زاده در وزن ۵۴- کیلوگرم مدال نقره گرفته بودند. در بخش زنان، مهلا مومن‌زاده و باران نعمتی و همچنین رادین زینالی در بخش مردان با شکست مقابل رقبای خود از دور رقابت‌ها کنار رفتند.

این در حالی است که عربستان سعودی ۲+۳ و امارات متحده عربی ۱+۳ سهمیه برای لیگ نخبگان آسیا و هر کدام یک سهمیه برای لیگ قهرمانان آسیا توانستند کسب کنند. در شرق آسیا نیز ژاپن و کره جنوبی به ترتیب سهمیه‌هایی مشابه عربستان سعودی و امارات متحده عربی به دست آوردند و تایلند هم مانند ایران سه سهمیه لیگ نخبگان و یک سهمیه لیگ قهرمانان آسیا کسب کرد.

فوتبال ایران در سال‌های اخیر، به دلیل نتایج ضعیف نمایندگانش و ناکامی در صعود به مراحل پایانی رقابت‌های آسیایی، نتوانسته سهمیه بیشتری به دست آورد. همچنین بیش از ۳۰ سال از آخرین قهرمانی یک تیم ایرانی در رقابت‌های باشگاهی آسیا می‌گذرد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Guardiola Football In England Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Asian Football Confederation FIFA World Cup Football In Iran Asian League Asian Champions League Asian Cup Asian Games Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation Asian Football Confederation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Citizens of Pakistan Expelled From UAEIn the aftermath of a drone attack by Iran on an airport in Dubai during the recent Middle East conflict, Hamid Ali Shah, a worker for the UAE's rail network, Union Rill, received a notice to report to the police. He was interrogated for hours, arrested for several days, and eventually expelled to Pakistan, where he spoke to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Ali Shah mentioned that when he got a call, he was at work and went through two hours of interrogation. He, along with thirteen others, was transported to a deportation center in a van and returned to a migration detention center on February 17. He was then expelled the same day by plane. Ali Shah described his case as one of thousands of citizens of Pakistan who have been expelled from the UAE since the start of the war between Israel and the US in the Middle East, targeting Iran. Many of them were members of the Shia minority in Pakistan, a community of around 35 million people. This minority community shares a close relationship with Iran as the world's largest Shia country.

Read more »

Iranian News: Legal Action Against FIFA Over Banning National FlagsA civil rights organization in the United States has filed a lawsuit against FIFA, the international governing body of football, in a federal court in California. The lawsuit seeks to stop an action that would prevent FIFA from allowing the Iranian flags to be displayed in the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The news comes after a report by the Atlantic magazine stating that FIFA is under pressure from the Iranian Football Federation to prevent the entry of the Iranian flags into the stadiums.

Read more »

Least richest 0.1% in EU gets up to 6% of the incomeThe wealthiest 0.1% in the EU can get up to 6% of the income, while income distribution varies greatly among EU countries, with some countries having over 6% and the average being 4.5% in the EU.

Read more »

World Health Organization Representative Reports on Gaza CrisisThe representative of the World Health Organization in Palestinian territories provided an update on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, stating that at least 880 people have lost their lives and over 2600 have been injured since the beginning of the ceasefire in October 2025. Despite the ceasefire, the representative emphasized that attacks and blockade by Israel against Gaza continue to be a concern. He also mentioned that the situation in Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem remains critical.

Read more »