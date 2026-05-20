Pentagon Issues Warning as Trump and Pakistan Express Concerns

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khawaja Asif, express concerns amid negotiations with Iran, highlighting the need for further discussions and potential consequences of the latest round of talks failing.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، چهارشنبه ۳۰ اردیبهشت، در جریان سفر وزیر کشور پاکستان به تهران، گفت: «نگرانی‌هایی به میان آمده که اقداماتی در صورت شکست مذاکرات انجام خواهد شد.

از طرفی، Negociations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are in the final stages، however he warned that if negotiations fail, further attacks against Iran will be made. This statement was made during a press conference where foreign ministry officials from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait were present. The source text lacked coherent news content.

However, the substantive information provided in the text, particularly the comments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, is quoted in the response. This excerpt is taken from the original source





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