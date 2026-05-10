Pentagon Releases First Collection of UFO Files

The Pentagon has released the first collection of UFO files, which includes reports of strange sightings by astronauts and pilots but does not provide definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life. The release is in response to the public's growing curiosity about UFOs.

اولین مجموعه از اسناد مربوط به سال ۱۹۴۸ منتشر شده تا شفافیت بیشتری درباره یوفوها یا همان "اشیای پرنده ناشناس" ایجاد شود. این آرشیو شامل گزارش‌هایی عجیب از مشاهدات فضانوردان و خلبانان است اما هیچ مدرک قطعی درباره وجود حیات فرازمینی ارائه نمی‌کند.

پنتاگون انتشار پرونده‌هایی درباره یوفوها که اکنون با عنوان پدیده‌های ناشناس غیرعادی نیز شناخته می‌شوند، آغاز کرده است. در نخستین مرحله ۱۶۲ پرونده که بین سال‌های ۱۹۴۸ تا ۲۰۲۶ از طبقه‌بندی محرمانه خارج شده‌اند، منتشر شده است. این مجموعه شامل ۱۲۰ فایل پی‌دی‌اف، ۲۸ ویدیو و ۱۴ تصویر از نهادهایی مانند وزارت دفاع آمریکا، اف‌بی‌آی، ناسا و وزارت خارجه آمریکا است. در میان این اسناد، تلگراف‌های قدیمی وزارت خارجه، اسناد اف‌بی‌آی و متن مکالمات ماموریت‌های ناسا نیز دیده می‌شود





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