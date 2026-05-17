Organization declares international emergency after Congo Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization declared an international emergency after a new outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with over 80 deaths reported so far. The disease, which has infected Congo for the 19th time, is characterized by fever, vomiting, and bleeding. The disease is believed to have originated from the bat and can affect the internal organs of the body. The WHO also warned that the exact number of Ebola cases in the northeastern part of the country near the border of Uganda and South Sudan is not known.

نسخه چاپیدر پی شیوع دوباره بیماری اِبولا در جمهوری دموکراتیک کنگو در آفریقا و مرگ ده‌ها تن، سازمان بهداشت جهانی روز یک‌شنبه، ۲۷ اردیبهشت، «وضعیت اضطراری بین‌المللی» اعلام کرد.

به نوشته خبرگزاری فرانسه، از نظر سطح هشدار در چارچوب مقررات این سازمان، این وضعیت پس از «وضعیت اضطراری پاندِمی» در مرتبه دوم جدیت قرار دارد. بیماری ابولا که هفدهمین بار است در کشور کنگو در آفریقای مرکزی شیوع پیدا کرده، بر اساس آماری که مرکز کنترل و پیشگیری از بیماری‌ها، شاخه آفریقا، در روز شنبه اعلام کرد، تاکنون جان ۸۸ نفر را در این کشور گرفته است.

از جمله نشانه‌های این بیماری ویروسی خطرناک تب و استفراغ و خون‌ریزی است. این بیماری که به اعتقاد پزشکان و پژوهشگران از خفاش سرچشمه گرفته است می‌تواند به از کار افتادن اندام‌های داخلی بدن نیز بینجامد. در عین حال سازمان بهداشت جهانی هشدار داده است که هنوز از آمار دقیق ابتلا به ابولا در شمال شرقی این کشور آفریقایی در نزدیکی مرز اوگاندا و سودان جنوبی اطلاعی در دست نیست.

همزمان سازمان «پزشکان بدون مرز» نیز شیوع سریع ابولا در کنگو را «بسیار نگران‌کننده» خوانده و وعده داده است که در حال تدارکات برای «واکنش وسیع» به این بیماری است. به گفته وزیر بهداشت کشور کنگو، شاخه بوندی‌بوگیو از ویروس ابولا مسئول این شیوع اخیر است که نه واکسن دارد و نه روش درمانی خاص، و در عین حال نرخ مرگ و میر آن نیز بالاست و می‌تواند «تا ۵۰ درصد» هم برسد.

تنها واکسن موجود برای بیماری ابولا مربوط به شاخه زئیرِ ویروس است که در سال ۱۹۷۶ شناسایی شد و نرخ مرگ و میر آن ۶۰ تا ۹۰ درصد ارزیابی شده است. جمهوری دموکراتیک کنگو کشوری پهناور است با حدود صد میلیون نفر جمعیت که با مشکلات زیرساختی فراوان دست و پنجه نرم می‌کند و از همین رو نقل و انتقال تجهیزات پزشکی در مقیاس وسیع در این کشور همواره با دشواری همراه است.

به‌رغم تمام پیشرفت‌ها در تولید واکسن و تشخیص بیماری‌های ویروسی، ابولا در ۵۰ سال گذشته جان ۱۵ هزار نفر را در قاره آفریقا گرفته است. مرگبارترین شیوع ابولا در کنگو در میانه سال‌های ۲۰۱۸ و ۲۰۲۰ رخ داد که جان تقریبا ۲۳۰۰ نفر را گرفت.

ویروس ابولا از طریق ترشحات بدن مثل آب دهان یا آلوده شدن به خون فرد مبتلا از فردی به فرد دیگر انتقال می‌یابد و دوره کُمون یا نهفتگی آن در بدن می‌تواند تا ۲۱ روز به طول بینجامد





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