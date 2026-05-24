Organization of Natural Resources and Water Management (ONRWA) Responds to Critics of Tree Harvesting in Northern Iran

The Organization of Natural Resources and Water Management (ONRWA) has responded to critics who have raised concerns about the planned tree harvesting in the northern forests of Iran. The ONRWA's deputy, Kamran Pourmomenjad, addressed the details of the tree harvesting and removal process in a detailed interview with the newspaper Shahr. He also addressed the criticisms raised by environmental experts and forest conservationists regarding the potential impact on the forests and the environment.

به دنبال مخالفت گروهی از کارشناسان جنگل با برداشت درختان شکسته و افتاده از جنگل‌های شمال ایران، معاون جنگل سازمان منابع طبیعی اعلام کرد: هنوز عملیات برداشت درختان شکسته و افتاده جنگل اجرا نشده است و سازمان منابع طبیعی به دنبال باز‌کردن پای بهره‌برداران چوب به جنگل نیست.

روزنامه ‌شرق‌ در روزهای گذشته در دو گزارش با تیترهای «زخم تازه بر تن هیرکانی» و «یک هیچ به نفع قاچاقچیان چوب» به تبصره‌های ماده ۳۶ قانون برنامه هفتم توسعه پرداخت. در این گزارش‌ها، کارشناسان جنگل، ضمن مخالفت صریح با برداشت و خروج درختان شکسته و افتاده از جنگل و زراعت چوب در عرصه‌های جنگلی، نسبت به خطر ورود قاچاقچیان چوب به جنگل‌های شمال ایران هشدار دادند.

به دنبال انتشار این گزارش‌های انتقادی، سازمان منابع طبیعی و آبخیزداری خواستار فرصتی برای بیان توضیحات خود درباره نحوه اجرای این ماده قانونی شد. کامران پورمقدم، معاون امور جنگل‌های سازمان منابع طبیعی و آبخیزداری کشور، در گفت‌وگوی تفصیلی با «شرق» به توضیح جزئیات عملیات برداشت و خروج درختان شکسته و افتاده از جنگل‌های شمال ایران پرداخت و به برخی انتقادهای طرح‌شده کارشناسان جنگل در این زمینه پاسخ داد





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Iran Forest Conservation Tree Harvesting Environmental Impact Criticisms

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