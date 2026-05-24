The operations of the Sacred Defense, also known as Operation Beitul-Mukarramah, were a significant turning point in the strategic development of Iran during the Iran-Iraq War. The operation, led by Ahmad Metouseli, began on the night of April 10, 1982, with the aim of liberating Khuzestan from Iraqi control. The operation lasted for 25 days and resulted in the liberation of Khuzestan.

در بسیاری از معرفی‌های کوتاه درباره عملیات بیت‌المقدس این جمله درج شده است؛ در شب ۱۰ اردیبهشت ۱۳۶۱ عملیات بیت‌المقدس به فرماندهی احمد متوسلیان از منطقه دارخوین به سمت جاده اهواز- ‌خرمشهر آغاز شد که موجب آزادسازی خرمشهر گردید.

دهم اردیبهشت‌ماه سال 1361 سرآغاز سمفونی اراده‌ای است که 25 روز بعد، در کوچه‌های خرمشهر طنین‌انداز شد. عملیات بیت‌المقدس، نه فقط یک رویارویی نظامی، بلکه نشانه مهمی در شکل‌گیری بلوغ استراتژیک بود که در اوج ناباوری ناظران، معادلات قدرت در جنگ را جابه‌جا کرد. بیت‌المقدس پایانِ عصر «دفاعِ صرف» و آغاز دوران «تنبیه متجاوز» بود.

پس از شوک اولیه جنگ، ایران در این عملیات نشان داد که چگونه می‌تواند پیچیده‌ترین طرح‌های مهندسی-رزمی را در زمینی به وسعت ۵۴۰۰ کیلومتر مربع پیاده کند. عبور از رودخانه خروشان کارون، آن هم در عرضی گسترده، هنوز هم در دانشکده‌های افسری جهان به عنوان یک ریسک نبوغ‌آمیز تدریس می‌شود. اما اتمسفر حاکم بر جبهه‌ها فضایی متفاوت از ادبیات کلاسیک نظامی دانشگاه‌ها داشت. اهمیت استراتژیک این نبرد در آن بود که خرمشهر برای صدام، حکم «حیثیت» را داشت.

عراقی‌ها گفته بودند که اگر ایرانی‌ها خرمشهر را پس بگیرند، کلید بصره را به آنها خواهند داد. این عملیات به بازپس‌گیری خرمشهر منجر شد و خرمشهر ایرانی باقی ماند اما معماران بیت‌المقدس هرکدام سرنوشت متفاوتی پیدا کردند





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Iran-Iraq War Operation Beitul-Mukarramah Sacred Defense Khomeini Ali Sadegian Mohsen Rezayi Hassan Bakari River Karun Road Karun-Ahvaz

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