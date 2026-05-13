Oil Prices Decline After Three Consecutive Gains, as Iran Tensions Persist

The price of oil has seen a decline after three consecutive gains, with investors anticipating developments in the ongoing tensions between Iran and the West. President Trump is also on his way to a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

قیمت نفت در روز چهارشنبه پس از سه جلسه رشد متوالی کاهش یافت. سرمایه‌گذاران در انتظار تحولات مربوط به آتش‌بس شکننده در جنگ ایران بودند و دونالد ترامپ برای شرکت در نشستی حساس با شی جینپینگ راهی چین شده است.

قیمت هر بشکه نفت برنت دریای شمال امروز با 93 سنت معادل 0.86 درصد کاهش به 106 دلار و 84 سنت رسید. هر دو شاخص نفتی از زمان آغاز حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل به ایران در پایان فوریه و بسته شدن عملی تنگه هرمز توسط تهران، عمدتاً در محدوده 100 دلار در هر بشکه یا بالاتر باقی مانده‌اند.

قیمت نفت در روز سه‌شنبه بیش از 3 درصد افزایش یافته بود، زیرا امید به تداوم آتش‌بس میان آمریکا و ایران کاهش یافت و چشم‌انداز بازگشایی تنگه هرمز، مسیری که حدود یک‌پنجم نفت و گاز طبیعی مایع جهان از آن عبور می‌کند، تضعیف شد. ترامپ در روز سه‌شنبه گفت تصور نمی‌کند برای پایان دادن به جنگ با ایران به کمک چین نیاز داشته باشد.

این در حالی است که امیدها به دستیابی به توافق صلح پایدار کمرنگ‌تر شده و تهران کنترل خود بر تنگه هرمز را تشدید کرده است. چین با وجود فشارهای دولت ترامپ، بزرگ‌ترین خریدار نفت ایران محسوب می‌شود. ترامپ قرار است در روزهای پنج‌شنبه و جمعه در پکن با همتای چینی خود دیدار کند.

شرکت مشاوره‌ای اوراسیا گروپ در یادداشتی به مشتریان خود اعلام کرد: «طولانی شدن اختلالات و حجم کاهش عرضه که تاکنون از یک میلیارد بشکه فراتر رفته، به این معناست که قیمت نفت احتمالاً تا پایان سال بالاتر از 80 دلار در هر بشکه باقی خواهد ماند. » جنگ با ایران همچنین نشانه‌هایی از تأثیرگذاری بر اقتصاد آمریکا، بزرگ‌ترین اقتصاد جهان، را آشکار کرده است.

زیرا افزایش قیمت نفت موجب بالا رفتن هزینه سوخت شده و اقتصاددانان انتظار دارند در ماه‌های آینده اثرات ثانویه آن نیز نمایان شود. در ماه آوریل، قیمت مصرف‌کننده در آمریکا برای دومین ماه متوالی به‌طور قابل توجهی افزایش یافت و بیشترین رشد سالانه تورم در نزدیک به سه سال گذشته ثبت شد. این موضوع انتظارات برای ثابت ماندن نرخ‌ بهره از سوی فدرال رزرو را تقویت کرده است.

شرکت تحقیقاتی کپیتال ایکانامیکس نیز در یادداشتی اعلام کرد: «افزایش محسوس تورم در اقتصادهای پیشرفته هنوز موجب کاهش واقعی هزینه‌کرد مصرف‌کنندگان نشده، اما افت گسترده اعتماد مصرف‌کنندگان و کاهش تمایل شرکت‌ها به استخدام، از شرایط دشوارتر در آینده حکایت دارد. »هم‌زمان با ادامه جنگ ایران، ذخایر نفت خام آمریکا برای چهارمین هفته متوالی کاهش یافت و ذخایر فرآورده‌های تقطیری نیز افت کرده است. قیمت نفت برنت امروز 18 اردیبهشت 1405/ برنت به بالای ۱۰۱ دلار بازگشت.

قیمت یورو امروز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ کاهش قیمت یورو. آخرین قیمت دلار امروز سه شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ دلار آزاد ثابت ماند. آخرین قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه؛ شبانگاه سه شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ قیمت دلار بدون تغییر. گزارش «شرق» از دیدار سران دو اقتصاد بزرگ جهان و قیمت انرژی که نتوانست نقش اهرم فشار را برای هیچ‌یک از طرفین ایفا کند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran Tensions Donald Trump China Xi Jinping Oil Prices Decline Iran Tensions Persist President Trump China Xi Jinping Oil Prices Decline After Three Consecutive Gai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian NewsIranian news with topics such as Iran-US relations, oil tanker, Abbas-Faisal phone call, Israeli security meeting, Chinese stance on Iran, UK PM's stance on Iran, citizens' concerns about inflation, gas prices, and power outages.

Read more »

Pakistan sources: US, Iran serious about diplomatic solution to Iran-US tensionsSeveral official sources in Pakistan, involved in the mediation process, stated on Tuesday that Pakistan does not see any immediate threat of a resumption of war between Iran and the US, as Tehran and Washington are seriously pursuing a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

Read more »

Iran Responds to US Offer for Peace Talks, But Tensions Still HighIran's response to the US's latest proposal for ending the war, highlighted by media reports on Monday, has reignited the diplomatic dialogue between the two major powers. The focus has shifted to resolving the security issue of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a contentious point in recent months.

Read more »

Iranians Suggest Toll From Crossing Cable Internet to Iran, Raising Tensions in the GulfIran is under pressure from the United States and global sanctions, and has been forced to shut down internet connection, fuel shortage, and anti-government protests. Bloomberg reported that Iran's top oil ports have seen over two million dollars of fines on ferries from the U.S. for crossing the Strait. Over the past several years, Iran has been notably tyrannical, cutting off internet, fuel connections in opposition-held areas, and having autonomy, according to Reuters.

Read more »

Trump's Desire for Iranian Accord Renews TensionsPresident Trump's persistent efforts to secure a deal with Iran have reignited tensions, with the U.S. and Iran seemingly further apart than ever.

Read more »

American Military Costs and Iran TensionsThe article discusses the high costs of the illegal American attack on Iran and the subsequent hearings held in the United States. The Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, acknowledged the high cost of the military operation, stating that the cost of the military operation against Iran is currently close to $29 billion. The article also mentions the opposition to the war from various groups and individuals, including the disruption of a Senate committee meeting and the expulsion of a protester from the Congress.

Read more »