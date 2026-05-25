New Scientific and Religious Debate on Fossilized Tree Stems

The scientific and religious debate on the fossilized tree stems, known as 'polyplast' fossils, has reached a new high. These fossils, found in various locations like Yellowstone and Theodore Roosevelt National Parks in the United States, have raised questions about the standard timeline of Earth's geological history. Supporters of the 'great flood' theory argue that a dead tree cannot stand upright for millions of years, as it would decompose and collapse before being buried. However, some geologists believe that the rate of sedimentation in certain periods was extremely rapid, leading to the formation of these fossils. Meanwhile, a group called 'Scans of Noah's Ark' claims that these trees were rapidly buried by massive sediment flows, resembling Noah's Ark. In Turkey, teams are investigating a site called 'Durupinar' near Mount Ararat, which resembles a giant ship, possibly related to Noah's Ark. The initial soil tests in this region show differences in organic matter and potassium levels, suggesting the presence of 'underground wooden structures'. However, further excavations are being held off until definitive evidence is found to avoid damaging the site.

بحث‌های علمی و الهیاتی پیرامون یکی از بزرگ‌ترین معماهای کتاب مقدس بار دیگر به اوج خود رسیده است. این بار، نه یک دست‌نوشته قدیمی یا شیء باستانی، بلکه تنه درختان فسیل‌شده‌ای که به صورت عمودی در لایه‌های سنگی محبوس شده‌اند، دانشمندان و محققان را به چالش کشیده است.

این بقایای باستانی که به «فسیل‌های پلی‌استریت» معروف هستند، در نقاط مختلفی از جمله پارک ملی «یلواستون» و پارک ملی «تئودور روزولت» در ایالات متحده یافت شده‌اند. ویژگی منحصربه‌فرد این فسیل‌ها این است که تنه درختان به طور عمودی از میان چندین لایه سنگ رسوبی عبور کرده‌اند؛ لایه‌هایی که زمین‌شناسان معتقدند شکل‌گیری هر کدام از آن‌ها میلیون‌ها سال با دیگری فاصله دارد. همین موضوع باعث ایجاد شک و تردید در جدول زمانی استاندارد زمین‌شناسی شده است.

حامیان نظریه «طوفان بزرگ» استدلال می‌کنند که یک درخت مرده نمی‌تواند میلیون‌ها سال به صورت عمودی بایستد تا رسوبات به آرامی دور آن را بگیرند؛ چرا که پیش از آن پوسیده و فرو می‌ریزد. گروه تحقیقاتی موسوم به «اسکن‌های کشتی نوح» در بیانیه‌ای که در فضای مجازی بازتاب گسترده‌ای داشت، اعلام کرد: «این درختان پیش از آنکه فرصتی برای پوسیدن داشته باشند، توسط جریان‌های عظیم رسوبی به سرعت دفن شده‌اند.

سوابق فسیلی بیشتر به یک جهان فاجعه‌زده، آن‌گونه که در کتاب مقدس توصیف شده، شباهت دارد تا خط زمانی تکاملی کندی که دانشمندان به آن معتقدند. آن‌ها به فوران کوه «سنت هلن» در سال ۱۹۸۰ اشاره می‌کنند؛ جایی که حوادث آتشفشانی و رانش زمین باعث شد هزاران درخت به صورت عمودی در رسوبات گرفتار شوند، بدون اینکه معجزه‌ای در کار باشد. از نظر این گروه، بلایای طبیعی محلی و مکرر در طول تاریخ طولانی زمین، توضیح منطقی‌تری برای این فسیل‌هاست.

نبرد فرکانس‌ها و سنگ‌ها با این حال، برخی زمین‌شناسان برجسته مانند درک ایجر نیز معتقد بودند که ایده ایستاده ماندن یک درخت ۱۰ متری برای صدها هزار سال تا زمان دفن تدریجی، «مضحک» است. او نتیجه گرفته بود که نرخ رسوب‌گذاری در برخی دوره‌ها بسیار سریع بوده است.

ایان جوبی، دانشمند معتقد به نظریه آفرینش، با اشاره به صخره‌های فسیلی «جاگینز» در کانادا می‌گوید درختانی با ریشه‌های شکسته و تنه‌های واژگون که در میان لایه‌های رسوبی در هم تنیده‌اند، از وقوع سیلاب‌های ناگهانی و عظیم حکایت دارند، نه تغییرات تدریجی در طول میلیون‌ها سال. جنجال جدید در حالی بالا گرفته است که تیم‌های تحقیق در ترکیه نیز با استفاده از رادارهای نفوذکننده به زمین و آزمایش خاک، در حال بررسی سایت «دوروپینار» در نزدیکی کوه آرارات هستند.

این منطقه دارای شکلی شبیه به یک کشتی غول‌پیکر به طول ۱۶۴ متر است که برخی معتقدند بقایای کشتی نوح است. نتایج اولیه آزمایش‌های خاک در این منطقه تفاوت‌هایی در سطح مواد آلی و پتاسیم نشان داده که با فرضیه «چوب‌های پوسیده زیرزمینی» همخوانی دارد. با این حال، محققان می‌گویند تا زمانی که شواهد قطعی به دست نیاید، از حفاری خودداری خواهند کرد تا به سایت آسیبی نرسد.

در حالی که منتقدان، این یافته‌ها را صرفا پدیده‌های طبیعی می‌دانند، برای باورمندان، این درختان ایستاده در دل سنگ‌ها، شاخه‌ای دیگر از یک معمای بزرگ الهی هستند که شاید پس از هزاران سال در حال رمزگشایی است





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Fossilized Tree Stems Polyplast Fossils Great Flood Theory Geological History Massive Sediment Flows Underground Wooden Structures

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