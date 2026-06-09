New Pensions' Claims Issued, Details of Increase in Rights and Online Claim Process Revealed

The National Organization for Social Security (NASS) has released the new pension claims for the year 1405. The new claims include details of the increase in rights and the online claim process. The new claims also include the process of proportionate adjustment and the increase in the rights of pensioners. The new claims also include the process of proportionate adjustment and the increase in the rights of pensioners. The new claims also include the process of proportionate adjustment and the increase in the rights of pensioners. The new claims also include the process of proportionate adjustment and the increase in the rights of pensioners.

صدور احکام جدید بازنشستگان تأمین اجتماعی آغاز شده است . همچنین جزئیات افزایش حقوق و نحوه دریافت اینترنتی احکام ۱۴۰۵ نیز اعلام شد . سازمان تأمین اجتماعی با صدور احکام حقوقی سال ۱۴۰۵، پرونده متناسب‌سازی و افزایش حقوق مستمری‌بگیران این سازمان را بالاخره منتشر کرد .

بر اساس احکام جدید، حقوق حداقل‌بگیران با جهش ۶۰ درصدی همراه بوده و فرآیند دریافت غیرحضوری این احکام نیز اعلام شده است. بازنشستگان و مستمری‌بگیران تأمین اجتماعی می‌توانند بدون نیاز به مراجعه حضوری، از طریق دو روش رسمی زیر حکم حقوقی جدید و جزئیات متناسب‌سازی خود را مشاهده و چاپ کنند:مراجعه به منوی «مستمری‌بگیران»، سپس بخش «حکم مستمری‌بگیران» و انتخاب گزینه «مشاهده حکم افزایش سالیانه»روش دوم: اپلیکیشن هوشمند «تأمین من»ورود به برنامه، تعیین نوع کاربری به عنوان «مستمری‌بگیر» و کلیک بر روی گزینه «مشاهده حکم»سازمان تأمین اجتماعی جهت شفاف‌سازی و رفع ابهامات فرمول‌های محاسباتی، ابزار جدیدی را در سامانه تعبیه کرده است.

بازنشستگان پس از ورود به سایت es.tamin.ir می‌توانند به مسیر زیر مراجعه کنند:در این بخش، تمامی داده‌های مؤثر در محاسبه حقوق به همراه فرمول نهایی متناسب‌سازی اختصاصی هر فرد به نمایش درمی‌آید. میزان دقیق افزایش حقوق‌ها چقدر است؟ حقوق حداقل‌بگیران با افزایش ۶۰ درصدی نسبت به سال گذشته، به رقم قانونی ۱۶,۶۲۵,۵۵۰ تومان رسیده است. برای سایر سطوح مزدی نیز افزایش حقوق به میزان ۴۵ درصد به علاوه مبلغ ثابت ۱۵۵,۸۶۴,۷۰ ریال (حدود ۱.۵ میلیون تومان) اعمال شده است.

آیا مزایای جانبی بازنشستگان حذف شده است؟ یکی از پرسشها و نگرانی های بازنشستگان این است که آای مزایای جانبی آنان مانند حق مسکن و حق خواروبار حذف شده است . جواب این سوال منفی است و کمک هزینه مسکن (ماهانه ۲۷۰ هزار تومان) و کمک به تأمین معیشت (ماهانه ۶۰۰ هزار تومان) کماکان برقرار بوده و حذف نشده‌اند، اما رقم آن‌ها نسبت به سال گذشته تغییری نداشته است. بازنشستگان چگونه مغایرت یا ابهامات حقوقی را ثبت کنند ؟

بازنشستگان در صورت مشاهده هرگونه مغایرت در احکام خود، می‌توانند بدون نیاز به مراجعه حضوری به سامانه مرکز ارتباطات مردمی به نشانی 1420.tamin.ir مراجعه کرده و یا از طریق تماس تلفنی با شماره ۱۴۲۰ (بدون نیاز به پیش‌شماره) درخواست خود را ثبت و کد پیگیری پیامکی دریافت نمایند. قیمت بیت‌کوین و اتریوم امروز سه‌شنبه ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ افزایش قیمت بیت‌کوینقیمت سکه و طلا امروز سه‌شنبه ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ سکه امامی امروز چند؟

+ جدول آخرین قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه؛ شبانگاه دوشنبه ۱۸ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ واکنش بازارها به تبادل آتش بین ایران و اسرائیلقیمت سکه پارسیان امروز سه‌شنبه ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ پارسیان ۲۰۰ سوتی چند؟ + جدولقیمت نقره امروز دوشنبه ۱۸ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / قیمت شمش نقره چقدر شد





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pensions New Claims Increase In Rights Online Claim Process Proportionate Adjustment Increase In Pensioners' Rights Details Of Increase In Rights Process Of Proportionate Adjustment Increase In Pensioners' Rights Details Of Increase In Rights Process Of Proportionate Adjustment Increase In Pensioners' Rights

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