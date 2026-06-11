Netanyahu to Participate in Elections; Uncertain Election Date, but Must be Held by October

Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, will participate in the upcoming elections. The official election date has not been announced yet, but it must be held by October. The uncertainty surrounding the election has led to a swift response from the opposition party, Likud, to portray their leader in a negative light. The elections, to be held after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, will be the first elections in Israel since then. Netanyahu, since returning to power in December 2022, has been facing challenges in security and politics. Before the Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran wars, his cabinet was dealing with internal protests over internal policies. Polls have shown that the Netanyahu coalition may face difficulties in the next elections to gain a majority in the parliament. A poll conducted by a research institute on June 9 showed that 61% of respondents believe Netanyahu should not be a candidate again. This number indicates the weariness of the political capital of the leader. However, the path of the opponents is not clear and simple. Polls have shown that the opposition parties may not be able to form a majority without cooperation with Arab parties. Some leaders of the opposition have rejected this option. The split may allow Netanyahu to continue even with a decline in popularity, to gain an advantage over his rivals. In the context of Washington, the picture is not uniform. American and Israeli officials say that Trump and Netanyahu still have a close relationship, but there are differences of opinion on the war with Hezbollah and Iran. Trump has recently asked Israel to limit military operations in Lebanon, as Washington is simultaneously negotiating with Tehran. A phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was also accepted last week.

نتانیاهو در انتخابات شرکت می‌کند. زمان انتخابات هنوز به‌طور رسمی اعلام نشده، اما باید تا ماه اکتبر برگزار شود. پیش از آن، جاناتان کارل، خبرنگار ای‌بی‌سی‌نیوز، در ایکس نوشته بود ترامپ به او گفته نمی‌داند نتانیاهو دنبال دوره‌ای دیگر خواهد رفت یا نه.

به نقل از کارل، ترامپ گفته بود: ‘نمی‌دانم؛ او دوران شگفت‌انگیزی داشته است. آیا می‌خواهد ادامه دهد؟ ’ همین تردید، برای سیاست اسرائیل کافی بود تا حزب لیکود به‌سرعت پاسخ دهد و تصویری مردد از رهبر خود نسازد. انتخابات پیش‌رو، نخستین انتخابات اسرائیل پس از حمله هفتم اکتبر ۲۰۲۳ حماس خواهد بود.

نتانیاهو از زمان بازگشت به قدرت در دسامبر ۲۰۲۲، در رأس دولتی ائتلافی با چالش‌های امنیتی و سیاسی سنگینی روبه‌رو بوده است. پیش از جنگ‌های غزه، لبنان و ایران هم کابینه او با اعتراض‌های گسترده داخلی بر سر سیاست‌های داخلی دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کرد. نظرسنجی‌ها بارها نشان داده‌اند ائتلاف نتانیاهو ممکن است در انتخابات بعدی برای کسب اکثریت پارلمانی با دشواری جدی روبه‌رو شود.

نظرسنجی یک مؤسسه تحقیقاتی که ۹ ژوئن منتشر شد، نشان داد ۶۱ درصد پاسخ‌دهندگان معتقدند نتانیاهو نباید دوباره نامزد انتخابات شود. این عدد، برای سیاست‌مداری که طولانی‌ترین دوره حضور در قدرت را در اسرائیل داشته، فقط یک هشدار انتخاباتی نیست؛ نشانه فرسودگی سرمایه سیاسی است. با‌این‌حال، مسیر مخالفان هم روشن و ساده نیست. نظرسنجی‌ها نشان داده‌اند احزاب مخالف ممکن است بدون همکاری با احزاب عربی نتوانند اکثریت بسازند؛ گزینه‌ای که برخی رهبران مخالف آن را رد کرده‌اند.

همین شکاف‌ به نتانیاهو امکان می‌دهد حتی با ریزش محبوبیت، همچنان از پراکندگی رقبای خود سود ببرد. در‌باره واشینگتن نیز تصویر یکدست نیست. مقام‌های آمریکایی و اسرائیلی می‌گویند ترامپ و نتانیاهو همچنان رابطه نزدیکی دارند، اما اختلاف‌هایی هم بر سر جنگ با حزب‌الله و ایران بروز کرده است. ترامپ در هفته‌های اخیر از اسرائیل خواسته عملیات نظامی در لبنان را محدود کند، چون واشینگتن هم‌زمان در حال پیش‌بردن گفت‌وگو با تهران است.

هفته گذشته هم ترامپ پذیرفت تماس تلفنی پرتنشی با نتانیاهو داشته است





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Netanyahu Israeli Elections Uncertain Election Date Challenges In Security And Politics Internal Protests Internal Policies Opposition Parties Arab Parties War With Hezbollah War With Iran Operations Military In Lebanon Negotiations With Tehran

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