Market Impact: Gold, Silver, and Silver Prices Surge on Wednesday as Dollar Rupee Rate Drops

Gold, silver, and silver prices grew in value on Wednesday as the rupee-dollar rate fell significantly in the afternoon sessions. In the afternoon exchanges, the emami coin hit the rate of 197 million and the lowest limit of 19 million reverted. The emami coin had a decrease of one million and the 194 million artus fireone had a decrease of one million and fifty thousand rupees in the return of the market. The rupee-dollar rate fell to 73 thousand rupees, which impacted the gold and silver prices. The prices of gold and silver in all weights and denominations increased on Wednesday due to the rise in the rupee-dollar rate. However, a correction of 3 thousand rupees in the rupee-dollar rate changed the trend of the gold market. The prices of silver dropped by 5 lakh to one and a half lakh rupees, and the weight of the mall drop reached 84 million rupees, lower by 740 thousand rupees compared to the reopening of the market for gold.

قیمت طلا و سکه روز سه‌شنبه با رشد ارزش بازگشایی شد؛ اما افت سه هزار تومانی قیمت دلار در معاملات عصرگاهی، مسیر بازار طلا را تغییر داد.

در معاملات عصرگاهی سکه امامی به کانال ۱۹۷ میلیونی برگشت و طلا در کانال ۱۹ میلیون تومانی عقب‌نشینی کرد. قیمت طلا و سکه در معاملات روز سه‌شنبه با رشد قیمت دلار همراه شد و در تمام قطعات و وزن‌ها صعودی شد؛ اما اصلاح سه هزار تومانی قیمت دلار افت ارزش قیمت در بازار طلا را رقم زد.

قطعات سکه افت قیمت ۵۰۰ هزار تومان تا یک میلیون و ۵۰۰ هزار تومانی داشتند و مثقال طلا به کانال ۸۴ میلیون تومانی برگشت. معامله‌گران بازار طلا مسیر فلز زرد را وابسته به رفتار دلار می‌دانند و معتقدند عقب‌نشینی اسکناس آمریکایی به کانال ۱۷۹ هزار تومان در پایان معاملات سه‌شنبه، باعث شده بخشی از فعالان بازار نسبت به ادامه روند صعودی محتاط شوند و دست از مبادله بکشند.

کارشناسان اقتصادی می‌گویند جهت حرکت بازار طلا، به رفتار اسکناس آمریکایی وابسته است. به گفته آنها در صورتی که دلار در معاملات روز چهارشنبه به کانال ۱۸۰ هزار تومان بازگردد، احتمال جبران بخشی از افت قیمت‌ها در بازار طلا و سکه وجود دارد. در این شرایط سکه امامی می‌تواند بار دیگر به محدوده ۱۹۹ تا ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان نزدیک شود و طلای eighteen عیار نیز بار دیگر در آستانه ورود به کانال ۲۰ میلیون تومانی قرار بگیرد.

با این حال اگر فشار فروش در بازار ارز ادامه داشته باشد و دلار در کانال ۱۷۹ هزار تومان تثبیت شود، احتمال دارد قیمت‌ها در بازار طلا نیز در محدوده‌های پایین‌تر نوسان کنند. در این سناریو سکه امامی ممکن است در بازه ۱۹۷ تا ۱۹۹ میلیون تومان نوسان داشته باشد و طلای eighteen عیار نیز در کانال ۱۹ میلیون تومان باقی بماند.

مشخصه قیمت سکه امامی روی رقم ۱۹۷ میلیون تومان و سکه بهار آزادی نیز روی رقم ۱۹۴ میلیون تومان معامله شدند





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Gold Prices Silver Prices Dollar-Rupee Rate Prices Of Gold And Silver Gold-Silver Market Daler-Rupee Rate Impact On Gold & Silver Price

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