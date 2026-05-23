Market Capitalization of the Tehran Stock Exchange

The Tehran Stock Exchange's market capitalization reached a new high of 3,816,341 units at 9:43 AM on Sunday, March 2, 2020. The market opened with a surge in demand, with most stock indices and the Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSE) in the green. The simultaneous growth of the TSE, the Tehran Stock Exchange Weighted Index (TSEWI), and the Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSEFC) indicates a more balanced and liquid market with increased demand. The TSE reached a new high of 3,816,341 units, while the TSEWI increased by 16,657 units to 985,000 units. The value of the Tehran Stock Exchange reached over 113 trillion tomans, with over 70,000 transactions recorded so far. The value of transactions exceeded 40 billion tomans, and the volume of transactions reached over 4.1 billion shares. The Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSEFC) increased by 373 units to 29,290 units. The value of the first and second exchanges of the Tehran Stock Exchange reached over 15.6 trillion tomans, and the value of the base market reached about 3.962 trillion tomans. In the Tehran Stock Exchange, over 62,000 transactions were recorded, and the value of transactions reached 40.332 billion tomans. The volume of transactions in the Tehran Stock Exchange reached 2.716 billion shares.

شاخص کل بورس تهران تا ساعت ۹:۴۳ با رشد ۵۵ هزار و ۳۷ واحدی به سطح ۳ میلیون و ۸۱۶ هزار و ۳۴۱ واحد رسید.

بازار سرمایه امروز معاملات نخستین روز کاری هفته را با صعود قابل توجه شاخص‌ها آغاز کرد؛ اکثر نماگرهای بورس و فرابورس در محدوده مثبت قرار گرفتند. رشد همزمان شاخص کل، شاخص هم‌وزن و شاخص فرابورس نشان می‌دهد فضای عمومی معاملات نسبت به روزهای گذشته متعادل‌تر شده و نقدینگی بیشتری وارد بازار شده است.

شاخص هم‌وزن نیز عملکردی بهتر از شاخص کل ثبت کرد و با افزایش ۱۶ هزار و ۶۵۷ واحدی در ارتفاع ۹۸۵ هزار و ۲۵۳ واحد قرار گرفت. ارزش بازار بورس تهران به بیش از ۱۱۳ هزار هزار میلیارد تومان رسیده و تا این لحظه بیش از ۷۰ هزار معامله در بازار به ثبت رسیده است.

همچنین ارزش معاملات از ۴۰ هزار میلیارد تومان عبور کرده و حجم دادوستدها به بیش از ۴.۱ میلیارد برگه سهم رسیده که برای دقایق ابتدایی بازار رقم قابل توجهی محسوب می‌شود. شاخص کل فرابورس با رشد ۳۷۳ واحدی به سطح ۲۹ هزار و ۲۹ واحد رسید. ارزش بازار اول و دوم فرابورس بیش از ۱۵ میلیون و ۶۱۲ هزار میلیارد تومان و ارزش بازار پایه حدود ۳ میلیون و ۹۶۲ هزار میلیارد تومان ثبت شده است.

در فرابورس نیز بیش از ۶۲ هزار معامله انجام شده و ارزش معاملات به ۴۰ هزار و ۳۳۲ میلیارد تومان رسیده است. حجم معاملات این بازار نیز حدود ۲ میلیارد و ۷۱۶ میلیون برگه سهم بوده است. فضای کلی معاملات امروز نشان می‌دهد اکثر نمادها و شاخص‌های بازار سرمایه در محدوده سبز قرار گرفته‌اند. وضعیت بازار سرمایه امروز سه‌شنبه ۲۸ بهمن ۱۴۰۴؛ شاخص کل بورس چقدر رشد کرد؟ قیمت دام زنده امروز چهارشنبه ۳۰ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰





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Tehran Stock Exchange Market Capitalization Demand Indexes Value Of Transactions Volume Of Transactions

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