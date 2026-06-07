Management of the Earthquake Disaster in Meanjil, Iran

The news text describes the challenges faced in managing the earthquake disaster in Meanjil, Iran, one month after the earthquake. The lack of a well-established management structure led to difficulties in the initial response. The media initially misidentified the epicenter of the earthquake, causing confusion and delays in the response. The article also highlights the challenges faced in providing essential services such as water, sanitation, and healthcare in the affected areas.

یک ماه پس از رخداد زلزله ۳۱ خرداد ۱۳۶۹ منجیل، هنوز ساختارهای مدیریت بحران تشکیل نشده بود. در هفته‌های اول، به دلیل نبود ساختارهای مدیریت بحران، فرایند عملیات با موانع ساختاری جدی مواجه شد.

در بحران، ۲۴ تا ۴۸ ساعت اول رسانه‌ها به اشتباه کانون زلزله را به عنوان «دیلمان» اعلام کردند و در شامگاه اولین روز پس از زلزله، بخش فارسی رادیو صدای آمریکا کانون زلزله را به نقل از سازمان زمین‌شناسی ایالات متحده در «دریای کاسپین» اعلام کرد. هر دو این محل‌ها اشتباه بود و کانون زلزله بین «منجیل و رودبار» قرار داشت. وقوع گسترده زمین‌لغزش‌ها در منطقه کوهستانی کانون زلزله موجب انسداد شریان‌های حیاتی شد.

تونل‌های محور منجیل-رودبار آسیب جدی دیدند که این امر ترابری زمینی را غیرممکن کرد و بار اصلی در روزهای اول بر دوش هوانیروز و امداد هوایی افتاد. در هفته اول، هجوم احساسی و انبوه نیروهای داوطلب مردمی بدون سازماندهی به منطقه، خود تبدیل به یک بحران شد.

این افراد پس از اتمام توشه اولیه، خود به مصرف‌کننده غذا، آب و خدمات بهداشتی محدود منطقه تبدیل شدند، تا جایی که ستاد بازسازی در روز پنجم مجبور به تخلیه و هدایت این نیروها به خارج از منطقه زلزله‌زده شد. سپس با توجه به اتمام زمان طلایی زنده‌ماندن زیر آوار، عملیات زنده‌یابی متوقف و فاز سنگین آواربرداری با ماشین‌آلات راهسازی آغاز شد که بخشی از آنها متعلق به ستادهای بازسازی جنگ بود.

تلاقی تیرماه گرم منطقه «طارم و رودبار» با حجم عظیم تلفات و تخریب زیرساخت‌ها، ریسک چالش‌های ثانویه بهداشتی را به‌شدت بالا برده بود. در ماه اول، حیاتی‌ترین اقدامات، کلرزنی مداوم تانکرهای آب ارسالی و راه‌اندازی سیستم‌های تصفیه اضطراری برای جلوگیری از شیوع بیماری‌های روده‌ای و گوارشی نظیر وبا و اسهال خونی بود. کمبود سرویس‌های بهداشتی و چادرهای پلاستیکی در هفته‌های دوم و سوم و کمبود حمام‌های صحرایی به چشم می‌آمد.

در اواخر ماه اول، تیم‌های بهداشت محیط وزارت بهداشت عملیات گسترده سم‌پاشی علیه حشرات ناقل بیماری و واکسیناسیون کزاز را برای مجروحان و امدادگران در اولویت قرار دادند. بُعد روانی و اجتماعی زلزله منجیل، جامعه محلی را دچار یک ترومای عمیق جمعی کرد. در روزهای اول، انتشار آمارهای متناقض و اغراق‌آمیز از میزان تخریب با اعلام ارقام متفاوت از واحدهای آسیب‌دیده نوعی روان‌پریشی جمعی و اضطراب کاذب قحطی ایجاد کرد.

در ماه اول، نهادهای حمایتی و خیریه‌ها برای اسکان اضطراری و ساماندهی کودکان وارد شدند که بعدها به ساخت مراکز ماندگار منجر شد. الگوی «استان‌های معین» یا ستادهای معین برای نخستین بار به شکل منسجم و کلان در زلزله ۳۱ خرداد ۱۳۶۹ پایه‌گذاری و عملیاتی شد.

برای جلوگیری از تداخل وظایف و هرج‌ومرج، منطقه وسیع زلزله‌زده در استان‌های گیلان و زنجان به بلوک‌ها و بخش‌های مجزا تقسیم شد و مسئولیت صفر تا صد امداد، اسکان اضطراری و آواربرداری هر بخش به فرمانداری و استانداری یک استان معین (به‌ عنوان معین) واگذار شد. شهرستان رودبار و حومه به دلیل حجم عظیم تخریب، به چند بلوک تقسیم شد و استان‌های قدرتمندی مانند تهران، اصفهان و مازندران به ‌عنوان ستادهای اصلی در آن مستقر شدند.

در منجیل و لوشان به دلیل اهمیت راهبردی -وجود سد منجیل، پادگان‌ها و کارخانه سیمان- ستادهای معین با همکاری مستقیم لشکرهای ارتش و سپاه و ستادهای بازسازی استان‌های هم‌جوار، مدیریت این زلزله را بر عهده گرفتند. بخش عمارلو و جیرنده به علت کوهستانی و صعب‌العبوربودن، به استان‌های شرقی و مرکزی واگذار شد تا با تجهیزات راهسازی اختصاصی خود راه‌ها را باز کنند.

مناطق طارم علیای زنجان که آسیب شدیدی دیده بود، به استان معین آذربایجان شرقی و خود مرکز استان زنجان واگذار شد





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Earthquake Disaster Management Challenges Media Misidentification Service Provision Structural Management

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