Mourning of Proez Khorsand, the First Voice Heard After the Islamic Revolution, to be Held Tomorrow

The funeral of Proez Khorsand, a prominent figure in the pre-revolutionary period and the first voice heard after the Islamic Revolution, is scheduled for tomorrow.

نیکنام حسین پور، مشاور وزیر و رئیس مرکز روابط عمومی و اطلاع‌رسانی وزارت ارشاد گفت: « طی هماهنگی های انجام شده، مراسم تدفین پیکر استاد پرویز خرسند، فردا جمعه 1 خرداد ساعت 10 صبح در قطعه نام آوران برگزار می شود.

" پرویز خرسند، متولد ١٣١٩ خورشیدی، نویسنده و محقق بنیاد شاهنامه از چهره های فعال در حسینیه ارشاد در سال های پیش از انقلاب و ویراستار کتاب های دکتر علی شریعتی بود. او متولد ١٣١٩ خورشیدی از مشهد است که طی دهه ١٣٥٠ به دلیل نگارش متن های اثرگذار و سخنرانی در حسینیه ارشاد، توسط ساواک بازداشت و زندانی شد. صدای خرسند، نخستین صدایی بود که پس از انقلاب اسلامی از رادیو پخش شد.

او در آغاز انقلاب با انتخاب آیت الله سیدعلی خامنه ای، به عنوان نخستین سردبیر مجله سروش هفتگی در صدا و سیما (١٣٦٠-١٣٥٨) مشغول به کار شد.

"هابیل و قابیل" اثر ماندگار و نایاب از استاد "پرویز خرسند" برای انقلابیون پیشکسوت، آشنا و یادآور خاطرات است؛ این فایل صوتی را استاد خرسند در زمان پهلوی نگاشت و در شب عاشورا در حسینیه ارشاد خواند. نوار این اثر، قبل از انقلاب در شمارگان سه میلیون تکثیر شد. دو میلیون در خارج از ایران و یک میلیون در داخل کشور توزیع شدکه باعث شد ساواک، استاد خرسند را دستگیر و زندانی کرد.

قیمت سکه و قیمت طلا امروز پنجشنبه ۳۱ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ + جدولقیمت دلار و قیمت یورو امروز پنجشنبه ۳۱ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ + جدو





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Proez Khorsand Iranian Revolution Hosseinieh Sa'e Sa'e Khorsand

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