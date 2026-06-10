Model for Alzheimer's Progression Detection Using Blood Proteins

A new model for detecting Alzheimer's progression using blood proteins has been developed by researchers. The model uses only two proteins, tau, to detect the progression of the disease. The model was tested on over 1,000 patients, including those with no cognitive impairment, mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's dementia, and other neurological conditions. The results showed that the model's accuracy matched that of PET scans. Dr. Randy Damico, the director of the brain and spine metastasis program at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, who reviewed the findings, said, 'If the data in larger studies hold up, I think it can significantly expand access to biomarker tests for Alzheimer's, which is a big deal.' Damico added, 'The blood test can help doctors diagnose Alzheimer's earlier and stage it, similar to staging cancer.' He further stated, 'With better staging, doctors can choose better treatment targets and potentially prevent irreversible brain damage or at least expect better outcomes.' Further studies are needed to confirm the model's performance in larger and more diverse patient populations.

به گزارش مشرق به نقل از هلث دی نیوز، این آزمایش می‌تواند جایگزین ارزان‌تر و کم‌تهاجمی‌تری به جای اسکن مغز و نمونه‌برداری از نخاع که اکنون برای تشخیص و تعیین میزان پیشرفت بیماری استفاده می‌شود، باشد.

محققان مدلی را توسعه دادند که تنها از دو شکل پروتئین تاو در خون برای ردیابی پیشرفت آلزایمر استفاده می‌کند. آنها این مدل را روی بیش از ۱۰۰۰ بیمار، از جمله افرادی که از نظر شناختی بدون اختلال بودند، بیماران مبتلا به اختلال شناختی خفیف، بیماران مبتلا به زوال عقل آلزایمر و افراد مبتلا به سایر بیماری‌های عصبی، آزمایش کردند. نتیجه: مرحله‌بندی از طریق مدل خون با دقت اسکن‌های مغزی PET مطابقت داشت.

دکتر «رندی دامیکو» مدیر برنامه متاستاز مغز و ستون فقرات جراحی مغز و اعصاب در بیمارستان نورث‌ول لنوکس هیل در نیویورک، که یافته‌ها را بررسی کرد، گفت: «اگر داده‌ها در مطالعات بزرگ‌تر نیز صدق کنند، فکر می‌کنم واقعاً می‌تواند دسترسی به آزمایش‌های بیولوژیکی آلزایمر را به طرز چشمگیری گسترش دهد، که اتفاق بزرگی است. » دامیکو گفت: «این آزمایش خون می‌تواند به پزشکان کمک کند تا آلزایمر را زودتر تشخیص داده و مرحله‌بندی کنند- مشابه مرحله‌بندی سرطان.

» وی در ادامه افزود: «با مرحله‌بندی بهتر، این بدان معناست که می‌توان اهداف درمانی را بهتر انتخاب کرد و در واقع ممکن است بتوان از آسیب برگشت‌ناپذیر مغزی جلوگیری کرد یا حداقل انتظار نتایج بهتری داشت. مطالعات آینده باید تأیید کنند که آزمایش خون در جمعیت‌های بزرگتر و متنوع‌تر بیمار چقدر خوب عمل می‌کند





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Alzheimer's Disease Blood Test Tau Protein PET Scan Stage

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