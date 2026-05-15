Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Speech at Brics Ministerial Meeting

Said Abbas Ebrahimi, the Foreign Minister of Iran, delivered a speech at the second day of the Brics Ministerial Meeting titled 'Restoring the Global Order; Necessity of International Governance Reform and the Revival of Multilateralism' on 25th of May 2026 in Delhi. The speech highlighted the challenges in the international system and the need for reforms in the governance of the world.

سید عباس عراقچی، وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران در دومین روز نشست وزرای امور خارجه بریکس تحت عنوان «بازسازی نظم جهانی؛ ضرورت اصلاح حکمرانی بین‌المللی و احیای چندجانبه‌گرایی» سخنرانی کرد.

متن سخنرانی وی بدین شرح است: بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم جناب آقای رئیس، همکاران گرامی؛ امروز جهان در دورانی از بی‌ثباتی ساختاری و بحران عمیق اعتماد قرار دارد. ساختارهای حاکم بر نظم بین‌المللی که در دوران پس از جنگ جهانی دوم طراحی شده‌اند، دیگر توان پاسخگویی به واقعیت‌های قرن بیست و یکم را ندارند.

شکاف میان قدرت‌های نوظهور و ساختارهای تصمیم‌گیری سنتی نه تنها ثبات جهانی را تهدید می‌کند، بلکه به بی‌عدالتی گسترده در توزیع قدرت، ثروت و فرصت‌های توسعه دامن زده است. همکاران محترم؛ آنچه امروز در برخی نهادهای بین‌المللی شاهدیم «چندجانبه‌گرایی» نیست، بلکه تلاشی برای حفظ «یک‌نهاده‌گرایی» در پوشش قوانین بین‌المللی است. استفاده ابزاری از قوانین، اعمال تحریم‌های یکجانبه و نادیده گرفتن حقوق و حاکمیت ملی کشورها، نشانه بحرانی عمیق در حکمرانی جهانی است.

سیستمی که تصمیمات حیاتی برای بشریت را به گروهی محدود از کشورها واگذار می‌کند و منافع کشورهای در حال توسعه را نادیده می‌گیرد، مشروعیت خود را از دست داده است. این رویکرد مبتنی بر قدرت صرف، نه تنها صلح را تضمین نمی‌کند، بلکه ریشه اصلی تنش‌های منطقه‌ای و جهانی است. در این چارچوب، نمی‌توان از یکی از ابزارهای اصلی بی‌ثبات‌سازی جهانی سخن نگفت: تحریم‌های یکجانبه.

امروزه تحریم‌ها از ابزارهای دیپلماتیک به سلاح‌هایی برای جنگ اقتصادی و فشار بر جوامع در حال توسعه و مستقل تبدیل شده‌اند. این اقدامات که در نقض آشکار قوانین بین‌المللی انجام می‌شوند، نه تنها دولت‌ها، بلکه حقوق بنیادین انسان‌ها ـ از جمله حق حیات، حق دسترسی به سلامت، غذا و توسعه ـ را هدف قرار می‌دهند.

تحریم‌های اعمال شده علیه ملت‌ها، اقدامات غیرقانونی و مخدوش‌کننده نظم اقتصادی جهانی هستند که هدفشان فراتر از حل منازعات و ایجاد فشار برای تغییر رفتارهای سیاسی است





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Iran Brics Ministerial Meeting Abbas Ebrahimi Foreign Minister International Relations Global Order Multilateralism International Governance Reform Terrorism Economic Sanctions Human Rights Global Stability Global Peace Global Trust

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