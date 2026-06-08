Meta Files Lawsuit Against NSO Group, Seeking Injunction Against Continued Attacks on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, a spyware company, seeking an injunction to stop the ongoing attacks on WhatsApp. Despite a permanent injunction against targeting WhatsApp, NSO Group has continued its operations, leading to new phishing attacks on the messaging app. NSO Group has been previously sanctioned by the US government for activities that violate national security and foreign policy interests. The lawsuit also includes the deletion of accounts and groups allegedly created by NSO Group in WhatsApp.

شرکت متا با ارائه دادخواستی به یک دادگاه فدرال آمریکا، خواستار صدور حکم توهین به دادگاه علیه شرکت جاسوس‌افزار "ان‌اس‌او گروپ" (NSO Group) شده است.

به گفته متا، این شرکت با وجود حکم دائمی دادگاه مبنی بر ممنوعیت هدف قرار دادن واتس‌اپ و کاربران آن، همچنان به فعالیت‌های خود ادامه داده است. متا اعلام کرد سرویس پیام‌رسان واتس‌اپ بار دیگر هدف حملات فیشینگ مرتبط با ان‌اس‌او قرار گرفته است. این شرکت اسرائیلی پیش‌تر از سوی آمریکا به دلیل فعالیت‌هایی که مغایر با امنیت ملی و منافع سیاست خارجی این کشور تشخیص داده شده، تحریم شده است.

شرکت مادر واتس‌اپ در یک پست وبلاگی نوشت: این حملات مشابه کمپین‌های فیشینگ "یک‌کلیک" هستند که با فریب کاربران برای کلیک روی لینک‌های مخرب، آنها را به وب‌سایت‌های خارجی هدایت می‌کنند. حملات "یک‌کلیک" نوعی حمله سایبری به شمار می‌روند که در آن تنها یک کلیک روی لینک یا فایل آلوده می‌تواند به نفوذ در دستگاه یا حساب کاربری قربانی منجر شود.

متا همچنین اعلام کرد حساب‌های آزمایشی و گروه‌هایی را که به گفته این شرکت توسط ان‌اس‌او در واتس‌اپ ایجاد شده بودند، حذف کرده است. سال گذشته یک دادگاه آمریکایی به ان‌اس‌او دستور داد هرگونه هدف قرار دادن واتس‌اپ را متوقف کند. این در حالی است که شرکت سازنده جاسوس‌افزار هشدار داده بود اجرای چنین حکمی ممکن است فعالیت تجاری آن را با خطر تعطیلی مواجه کند.

هرچند دادگاه میزان خسارت پرداختی ان‌اس‌او به متا را از ۱۶۷ میلیون دلار به ۴ میلیون دلار کاهش داد، اما اصل حکم همچنان یک ضربه حقوقی مهم برای این شرکت محسوب می‌شود. ان‌اس‌او سال‌هاست با اتهاماتی مبنی بر تسهیل نقض حقوق بشر از طریق جاسوس‌افزار "پگاسوس" روبه‌رو است.

متا همچنین اعلام کرد ماه گذشته ۱۲ سازمان برجسته حقوق مدنی به همراه ائتلافی از پژوهشگران امنیت سایبری، مدافعان حریم خصوصی و کارشناسان حقوق دیجیتال، درخواست‌هایی را در مخالفت با تجدیدنظرخواهی ان‌اس‌او نسبت به حکم دائمی دادگاه ارائه کرده‌اند





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Meta Whatsapp NSO Group Phishing Attacks Injunction National Security Foreign Policy Interests

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