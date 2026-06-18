Memri: Many Memri Protestors Were Treated in Secret, Some Still Suffering from Injuries Months Later

Information received by the 'Reveal the Truth' campaign regarding the atrocities committed in Memri in December indicates that many of the injured protestors were treated in secret due to fear of arrest in hospitals and treatment centers. Some of the injured are still suffering from the effects of gunshot wounds and shrapnel months after the protests. The families of the deceased and injured continue to face pressure from security forces, making it difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures and release the names of the victims.

اطلاعات رسیده به کارزار 'کشف حقیقت' درباره جنایت‌های دی‌ماه در ممسنی حاکی است شمار زیادی از مجروحان به دلیل ترس از بازداشت در بیمارستان‌ها و مراکز درمانی، در خانه‌ها یا مکان‌های مخفی، تحت درمان قرار گرفتند.

تعدادی از مجروحان، ماه‌ها پس از اعتراض‌ها همچنان با عوارض ناشی از اصابت گلوله جنگی و ساچمه دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کنند. خانواده‌های کشته‌شدگان و مجروحان همچنان تحت فشار نهادهای امنیتی قرار دارند و همین فشارها، دستیابی به آمار دقیق قربانیان و انتشار نام آنان را دشوار کرده است. ایران‌اینترنशनल تاکنون هویت و نحوه کشته شدن ۱۶ نفر را در جریان سرکوب اعتراضات ممسنی راستی‌آزمایی کرده است.

در مجموع، نام ۲۱ نفر از شهروندان ممسنی که در اعتراضات دی‌ماه کشته شدند به ایران‌اینترنショナル رسیده؛ با این توضیح که پنج نفر از آنان در شهرهای دیگر کشته و سپس در ممسنی به خاک سپرده شدند. بر اساس روایت‌های رسیده، به دلیل فشار بر خانواده‌ها، نسبت دادن برخی مرگ‌ها به خودکشی و خودداری شماری از خانواده‌ها از رسانه‌ای کردن نام عزیزانشان، آمار واقعی قربانیان می‌تواند بیش از مواردی باشد که تاکنون تایید شده است





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Memri Protests Injuries Treatment Fear Of Arrest Secret Treatment Gunshot Wounds Shrapnel Families Of The Deceased And Injured Pressure From Security Forces Accurate Casualty Figures Release The Names Of The Victims

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