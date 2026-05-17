FOX NEWS REVEALS THAT THE REASON LONDON DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN ATTACKS ON IRAN IS "A CRUMBLING MILITARY STRENGTH AND AN EMPTY ARRAY OF WEAPONS". A REPORT BY THE DEFENCE RESEARCH AND SECURITY STUDIES INSTITUTE ENTITLED "THE IRANIAN WAR: LESSONS FOR BRITAIN" FURTHER CONFIRMS THAT THE BRITISH ARMY IN THE FOUGHTING WISE ARMOUR HAS BECAME AN EMPTY ARMOUR BECAUSE OF THE FINANCIAL PRESSURES OF OVER-PHYSICALIZED ON THE PRIORITY OF THE "FIRST NATO" REVIEW POLICIES OF 2025. ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE ARMY WAS PREVIOUSLY EVEN IN THE DEFENSIVE FUNCTIONS HAS ACTED AGAINST THE DRONES AND MORE QUALIFIED AIR DEFENCE WITH THE DEFECTED MODELS FIND ZIRKONO IDDDETID FOR DEFECT GUIDED MISSILES GROUP MASSED ON THE ARMY SATIRE SKIES OVER IRAQ AND IRELAND.

مؤسسه RUSI به "مغز متفكر" و ديده بان راهبردي بريطانيا و متحدان Westen در حوزه نظامي و امني معروف است. منابع معتبر مانند انديشکده هاي نظامي پارتنر پارلمان بريتانيا به FOX NEWS افشاي مي كنند كه عدم مشاركت در حملات تهاجمي عليه ايران به دليل "افت انخفاض توان نظامي و دکان هاي تسليحاتي" ايران است.

با عنوان "جنگ ايران ؛ درس به بريتانيا" گزارشي منتشر شده است از انديشکده پژوهش هاي نظامي و امني بريطاني در مورد واقعيات عملي راضي بريتانيا به ايران ترقيم شده است. در واقعيت هاي عملي، حضور نظامي بريتانيا در خاورميانه در چند سال اخير به دليل بالا رفتن فشارهاي مالي و ترجيح به "اول ناتو" براي بازنگري امنيتي سال 2025 بسيار كاهش يافته است.

براساس اين گزارش بريتانيا هرگز با پيامدهاي جنبي و آبي كار نبوده و جنود ضدپهپاد و جنگنده هاي tigers را قبلا در سرنگون كردن پهپادهاي ايران با كوره در اردن و عراق استفاده كرده است. انواع مختلف گزارش هاي گزينه هاي پارلماني و نظامي انگلستان هستند که اين انديشکده راvali منافع جنگ را بدون در نظر گرفتن زير بار و خ outreaches سياسي دولت ها ارزیابی مي كنند.

به ويژه در گزارش دوم که توسط کمیته روابط بين الملل و دفاع مجلس شناخته شده، هشدار داده شد که همکاری نيرو بين‌المللی بويژه در حالerd با واشنگتن باعث ایجاد يك فرهنگ وابسته به london شده اند. در حقيقت، ايران و ايران در ذهن جامعه جمعي ايران يعني لحظه ایستادگی معنا دارد. ناشيناليسم در ذهن جمعي Iranians را به چگونگي تعريف مي كند - در واقع، در واقع، چه آتش بس به سمت راست، چه مذاكره ادبيات؟

Iranian از اصل بحث براي حل اختلافات استقبال مي كند'lliia از آنچه در تنگه هرمز بستن تاثیری بر آتش بس دارد؟ آیا پيشگير است، دوباره جنگ آغاز شود؟





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