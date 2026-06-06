Living Together in the Face of Challenges

The article discusses the rise of shared living arrangements, such as cohabitation, in the context of increasing costs of living, housing crises, and demographic shifts. It explores the structural pressures that contribute to this phenomenon and the potential benefits and challenges associated with it.

افزایش هزینه‌های زندگی، بحران مسکن، جابه‌جایی‌های جمعیتی، تغییر ساختار خانواده و فشارهای اقتصادی، بار دیگر زندگی اشتراکی و اشکال مختلف هم‌خانگی را به بخشی از تجربه روزمره بسیاری از جوامع تبدیل کرده است.

فرارو با ناصر فکوهی، استاد انسان‌شناسی دانشگاه تهران، گفت‌وگویی داشته که در ادامه به بخش‌هایی از آن اشاره می‌شود. زندگی اشتراکی در شرایط معاصر در چه بستری از فشارهای ساختاری شکل می‌گیرد؟ نقش متغیرهایی نظیر وضعیت اقتصادی، پیامدهای جنگ، مهاجرت، بیکاری و تورم بازار مسکن در تکوین این پدیده چگونه قابل تبیین است؟

همزیستی مسکونی (Residential coexistence) موضوع جدیدی در تاریخ شهرنشینی مدرن، دست‌کم از ابتدای قرن بیستم نیست، اما در شرایط بحرانی نظیر جنگ، فراز و فرود‌های شدید اقتصادی و تنش‌های اجتماعی بیشتر دیده شده و امروز در شرایطی که جهان از ابتدای هزاره سوم یعنی سال‌های 2000 وارد زنجیره‌ای ظاهرا بی‌پایان از بحران‌های سیاسی، اقتصادی و اجتماعی شده، این موضوع بار دیگر به یکی از بحث‌های روز در میان سیاست‌مداران شهری، شهرسازان و جامعه‌شناسان بدل شده است. امروز اکثر مطالعات، چه در علوم طبیعی و چه در علوم انسانی، نشان می‌دهند که موجود انسانی برای سلامت، طول عمر و زیست سالم و احساس خوشبختی خود به‌شدت وابسته به «روابط اجتماعی» البته از نوع «سالم» آن است.

منظور آنکه اگر روابط اجتماعی و پیرامونی ما آلوده، سخت و آزاردهنده باشند، به روشنی درگیرشدن بیشتر به آنها از سلامت ما می‌کاهد.

در یک دید کلی باید بدانیم هم‌خانگی و همنشینی مسکونی یک امر روستایی و سنتی است که هر اندازه به سوی صنعتی‌شدن و مدرن‌شدن آمده‌ایم، کاهش یافته و جای خود را در سطح زیستی به کوچک‌شدن متراژ عمومی و تفکیک و تقسیم درونی فضا داده و برعکس، بر سطح و کارکردهای عمومی و قابل استفاده افراد در خارج از نقاط مسکونی یعنی محیط‌های اجتماعی‌شدن افزوده است؛ اما با بروز بحران‌های طبیعی (زلزله، سیل، آتشفشان، توفان) یا سیاسی (جنگ، کودتا، خشونت‌های گسترده داخلی) این محاسبات به هم خورده و افراد تمایل دارند‌ یا ناچار می‌شوند به یکدیگر نزدیک شوند تا بتوانند امکانات مجدد اقتصادی و فناورانه را بین یکدیگر تقسیم کنند.

این وضعیت هم‌اکنون سال‌هاست در شهرهای بزرگ اروپایی و آمریکا وجود دارد که افراد برای کاهش هزینه مسکن با یکدیگر هم‌خانه می‌شوند. این هم‌خانگی ابتدا بیشتر بین کسانی با شرایط گذرا همچون دانشجویان اتفاق می‌افتاد، اما در بحران‌های جدید پس از دهه 1990 شاهد بازگشت فرزندان بزرگ به زندگی در خانواده پدران و مادران خود، هم‌خانگی بدون ازدواج بین افراد و حتی بین زوج‌ها نیز هستیم.

بااین‌حال، اکثریت جامعه‌شناسان و شهرسازان به هم‌خانگی به‌عنوان یک موقعیت مطلوب و قابل گسترش زیاد نگاه نمی‌کنند، بلکه به تغییر ابعاد و کارکردهای واحد مسکونی و افزایش محیط‌های اجتماعی‌کردن برای ایجاد امکان زیست در فضاهای کوچک‌تر می‌اندیشند. در ایران مشخصا ما سال‌های سال است دچار بحران هستیم اما این بحران دلایل بی‌شماری دارد که از ورود کشور ما از ابتدای قرن بیستم به مدرنیته ناشی می‌شود.

حال به جای تحلیل و عمیق‌شدن در ریشه‌ها و یافتن راه‌حل‌های اساسی که بدون شک سخت و پیچیده و درازمدت هستند، گروه‌هایی در یک جهت یا در جهت مخالف تلاش می‌کنند مسائل را با رویکرد پوپولیستی به این خلاصه کنند که باید این و آن را حذف کرد و این و آن کار را اجباری کرد، ممنوع کرد یا تشویق کرد و... ‌؛ شعارهایی هر‌چه گسترده‌تر به گوش می‌رسند و سیاست‌های بی‌پشتوانه و زودگذر که روشن است کار به جایی نمی‌برند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shared Living Arrangements Cohabitation Living Together Pressures On Housing Demographic Shifts Economic Pressures Living Together In The Face Of Challenges Living Together In The Face Of Crises

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