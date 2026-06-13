Limitations of Power Hard in Iran

Michael Froman, the US Secretary of Commerce, discusses the limitations of military power in Iran and the implications for the Strait of Hormuz, asymmetric warfare, and the future of US alliances in the Middle East. He argues that the US has been shifting towards a more assertive approach, relying heavily on military power and unilateral actions, which has led to a weakening of the international order based on rules. Froman also acknowledges that military power has its limitations and cites the Iran-Iraq War as an example, where the use of military force was not sufficient to restore the regional order. He emphasizes that even successful military operations can have unintended consequences and may not always lead to the desired outcome. Froman further discusses the impact of the war on the international order, particularly the potential for restrictions on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the evolution of asymmetric warfare, and the potential impact on US alliances and partnerships in the region.

مایکل فرومن، رییس شورای روابط خارجی آمریکا، می‌گوید جنگ ایران نشان داده که قدرت نظامی به‌تنهایی قادر به بازطراحی نظم منطقه‌ای نیست و این درگیری پیامدهای مهمی برای تنگه هرمز، جنگ نامتقارن و آینده ائتلاف‌های آمریکا در خاورمیانه به همراه داشته است.

رییس شورای روابط خارجی آمریکا در یادداشتی تحلیلی با عنوان «محدودیت‌های قدرت سخت در ایران» نوشت که جنگ اخیر با ایران، محدودیت‌های قدرت نظامی و پیامدهای تضعیف نظم بین‌المللی مبتنی بر قواعد را آشکار کرده است. او استدلال می‌کند که ایالات متحده در سال‌های اخیر به سمت رویکردی حرکت کرده که بیش از گذشته بر قدرت سخت، اقدامات یک‌جانبه و استفاده از نیروی نظامی تکیه دارد.

به گفته فرومن، واشینگتن به این نتیجه رسیده که بخشی از نظم بین‌المللی مبتنی بر قواعد، که خود آن را ایجاد کرده بود، به جای ابزاری برای اعمال قدرت، به محدودیتی برای قدرت آمریکا تبدیل شده است. فرومن در عین حال تاکید می‌کند که قدرت سخت نیز محدودیت‌های خود را دارد.

او میان عملیات محدود آمریکا در ونزوئلا برای بازداشت و استرداد نیکلاس مادورو و تلاش گسترده‌تر واشینگتن برای تغییر توازن قدرت در خاورمیانه از طریق جنگ با حکومت ایران تفاوت قائل می‌شود و می‌نویسد تجربه ایران نشان داده که بازآرایی نظم منطقه‌ای با اتکا به قدرت نظامی بسیار دشوارتر از عملیات‌های محدود امنیتی است. به اعتقاد او، سه پیامد مهم جنگ ایران شایسته توجه ویژه هستند: وضعیت آزادی کشتیرانی در آبراه‌های بین‌المللی، تحول در جنگ نامتقارن و تاثیر جنگ بر شبکه ائتلاف‌ها و شراکت‌های آمریکا





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Iran Middle East Military Power International Order Alliances Power Hard Power Soft Military Operations Unilateral Actions Rules-Based International Order Asymmetric Warfare Maritime Traffic Military Limitations Unintended Consequences Power Shifts Power Balance Power Dynamics Power Relations Power Structures Power Shifts In The Middle East Power Dynamics In The Middle East Power Relations In The Middle East Power Structures In The Middle East Power Shifts In International Relations Power Dynamics In International Relations Power Relations In International Relations Power Structures In International Relations Power Shifts In The Middle East And North Afri Power Dynamics In The Middle East And North Af Power Relations In The Middle East And North A Power Structures In The Middle East And North

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