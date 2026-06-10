Is Barefoot Walking Beneficial for the Body?

The text discusses the practice of walking barefoot in cities, particularly in summer, and its potential benefits and drawbacks. It also mentions the belief that walking barefoot can connect individuals with the 'energy of the earth' and improve health.

در شهرهای اروپایی بویژه در فصل تابستان دیدن افرادی که با پای برهنه در خیابان، پارک یا حتی فروشگاه‌ها راه می‌روند، دیگر عجیب نیست. در برخی کشورهای اقیانوسیه مانند نیوزیلند نیز راه رفتن کودکان با پای برهنه به یک «انتخاب» تبدیل شده و حتی در مدارس، کودکانی دیده می‌شوند که بدون کفش به کلاس می‌روند.

برخی افراد با هدف داشتن یک سبک زندگی مینیمال به این کار روی می‌آورند (یعنی تلاش برای زندگی با چیزهای کمتر اما معنادارتر)، برخی می‌خواهند با این کار بر حق خود بر آزادی پوشش تاکید کنند یا معتقدند که کفش‌های مدرن حرکت طبیعی پا را محدود می‌کنند؛ برخی نیز بر این باورند که راه رفتن با پای برهنه باعث تقویت ارتباطشان با طبیعت و اتصالشان به «انرژی زمین» می‌شود. اما آیا راه رفتن با پای برهنه برای بدن مفید است؟

پاسخ پژوهش‌های علمی به این پرسش نه کاملا مثبت است و نه منفی. اگرچه راه رفتن با پای برهنه می‌تواند در شرایطی خاص مزایایی برای عضلات پا، تعادل و نحوه حرکت بدن داشته باشد، اما در محیط شهری و برای همه افراد همیشه انتخاب ایمن و مناسبی نیست





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barefoot Walking Benefits Drawbacks Energy Of The Earth Health Minimalism Nature Connection Walking Barefoot

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