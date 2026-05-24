Israel Fears Temporary Deal with Iran by US President Could Delay Nuclear Talks

The Israeli government is concerned about the possibility of a temporary agreement between the US president and Iran, which could delay nuclear talks. The newspaper Ha'aretz reported that Israel is worried about a limited agreement that does not address the main issues of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli government is concerned about the elimination of enriched uranium reserves, the ban on uranium enrichment, and the ballistic missile program. The newspaper also quoted security sources who believe that Iran is stalling in negotiations with the US and that the likelihood of a comprehensive nuclear agreement is low.

طبق گزارش رسانه‌های اسرائیل، دولت تل‌آویو از احتمال امضای "توافق موقت" با ایران توسط رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا که می‌تواند بررسی پرونده هسته‌ای را به تعویق بیندازد، نگران است.

رسانه‌های اسرائیل گزارش دادند که دولت تل‌آویو از احتمال امضای "توافق موقت" با ایران توسط دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهور آمریکا که می‌تواند بررسی پرونده هسته‌ای را به تعویق بیندازد، نگران است. روزنامه (هاآرتص) در گزارشی نوشت که اسرائیل نسبت به احتمال امضای "توافق موقت محدود" میان ترامپ و ایران نگران است. در این گزارش آمده است که تل‌آویو از توافقی که به مسائل اصلی برنامه هسته‌ای ایران نمی‌پردازد، ابراز نگرانی کرده است.

بر اساس این گزارش، حذف ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده ایران، ممنوعیت غنی‌سازی اورانیوم و همچنین برنامه موشک‌های بالستیک از جمله "نگرانی‌های اصلی" اسرائیل به شمار می‌رود. هاآرتص همچنین به نقل از منابع امنیتی اسرائیل نوشت که نهادهای امنیتی این کشور معتقدند ایران در حال "وقت‌کشی" در برابر آمریکا است و احتمال دستیابی به یک توافق جامع هسته‌ای پایین ارزیابی می‌شود.

در بخش دیگری از این گزارش آمده است که ترامپ اعلام کرده که با ایران درباره یک توافق "تا حد زیادی نهایی‌شده" در حال مذاکره هستند و جزئیات و عناصر پایانی آن در حال بررسی است و به‌زودی اعلام خواهد شد





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Iran US Nuclear Talks Israel Donald Trump Temporarily Limited Agreement Enrichment Ballistic Missile Program

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