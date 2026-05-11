Israeli News: Netanyahu to Hold Security Meeting; China's Position on Iran, Trump's Visit to China, and More

Israeli news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting on Tuesday, May 21. The meeting is expected to be held in response to Iran's response to the US proposal and President Trump's reaction. The report also mentions that the Netanyahu's court case ended earlier than expected due to his attendance at the security meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China's position on Iran has remained unchanged and that it will continue to facilitate dialogue and negotiations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern about the increase in fuel prices and the economic consequences for British citizens. He also mentioned that some countries tried to drag the UK into a war with Iran, but he would never do so. Citizens of Iran have also expressed their concerns about inflation, high prices, lack of medicine, and power outages in their messages to Iran International.

خبر فوریرسانه‌های اسرائیلی خبر دادند بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر این کشور، قرار است ظهر دوشنبه، ۲۱ اردیبهشت، یک نشست امنیتی برگزار کند. بر اساس گزارش‌ها، این جلسه در پی پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی به طرح پیشنهادی آمریکا و واکنش دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهور آمریکا به آن برگزار می‌شود.

گزارش شده جلسه دادگاه نتانیاهو به‌دلیل حضور او در این نشست امنیتی، زودتر از زمان تعیین‌شده پایان یافته است. لین جیان، سخنگوی وزارت خارجه چین درباره احتمال مطرح شدن موضوع جمهوری اسلامی در سفر دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا به پکن گفت که موضع این کشور درباره وضعیت جمهوری اسلامی همواره ثابت بوده و به تسهیل گفت‌وگو و مذاکرات ادامه خواهد داد.

طبق اعلام خبرگزاری رسمی چین، شین‌هوا، ترامپ، از ۱۳ تا ۱۵ مه (۲۳ تا ۲۵ اردیبهشت) به چین سفر خواهد کرد. ابوالفضل ظهره‌وند، عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی مجلس، گفت تاثیر تنگه هرمز، باب‌المندب و «حوزه مقاومت»، بیشتر از ۱۰۰ بمب است. او افزود: «وقتی اراده‌ات بالا بیاید، تولید یک بمب کاری ندارد؛ شاید اتفاقاتی را شکل بدهی که بمب اتم پیش آن ترقه باشد.

» «محور مقاومت» عنوانی است که مقام‌ها و رسانه‌های جمهوری اسلامی برای گروه‌های مسلح مورد حمایت تهران در منطقه، نظیر حماس، جهاد اسلامی، حزب‌الله، حشد الشعبی و حوثی‌ها استفاده می‌کنند. کی‌یر استارمر، نخست‌وزیر بریتانیا، تاکید کرد از جنگ ایران حمایت نمی‌کند و گفت شهروندان بریتانیا نگران افزایش قیمت بنزین و پیامدهای اقتصادی آن هستند. استارمر افزود برخی کشورها تلاش کردند بریتانیا را به جنگ ایران بکشانند، اما او «هرگز» چنین کاری نخواهد کرد.

او همچنین در واکنش به عملکرد ضعیف حزب کارگر در انتخابات اخیر بریتانیا گفت برای آینده سیاسی خود مبارزه خواهد کرد و قادر است تغییری را که مردم خواهان آن هستند، محقق کند. شهروندان با ارسال پیام‌هایی به ایران‌اینترنشنال، از تورم لجام‌گسیخته، گرانی و کمبود دارو، و قطعی برق انتقاد کردند. همچنین در شیراز، صدای انفجار شدیدی به گوش رسید و همه در و پنجره‌ها لرزید





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli News Netanyahu Security Meeting Iran China Trump UK Citizens' Concerns Power Outages Messages To Iran International

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