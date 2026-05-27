Israel's Defense Minister Confirms Death of Hamas' Fourth Military Commander in Gaza, Reiterates Goals of Eliminating Hamas and Advancing 'Voluntary Migration' Plan for Gaza Residents

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, confirmed the death of Hamas' fourth military commander in Gaza, Mohammed Eode, in a targeted attack. He reiterated the country's goals of eliminating Hamas from power and advancing its 'voluntary migration' plan for Gaza residents.

وزیر دفاع اسرائیل با تایید کشته شدن محمد عوده، چهارمین فرمانده شاخه نظامی حماس در جریان یک حمله هدفمند در غزه، اعلام کرد که این کشور همچنان به دنبال تحقق اهدافی چون حذف حماس از قدرت و پیشبرد برنامه «مهاجرت داوطلبانه’ ساکنان این باریکه است.

یسرائیل کاتس در پستی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت: ‘چهارمین فرمانده شاخه نظامی سازمان تروریستی حماس در غزه، دیروز از بین رفت و برای دیدار با شرکای خود به اعماق جهنم فرستاده شد. ’عوده که هفته گذشته به این سمت منصوب شده بود، جانشین عزالدین حداد شد که اوایل ماه جاری میلادی کشته شده بود. پیش از این، منابع وابسته به حماس در غزه اعلام کرده بودند که عوده به همراه همسر و پسرانش کشته شده است.

کاتس با ستایش از ارتش اسرائیل و شین‌بت، سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت داخلی، این عملیات را یک ‘اجرای درخشان’ نامید و نوشت: ‘ما متعهدیم هر کسی را که رهبری قتل‌عام هفتم اکتبر را بر عهده داشت، نابود کنیم و همین کار را هم خواهیم کرد. همه آن‌ها در هر کجا که باشند، محکوم به مرگ هستند.

’ او همچنین بر اهداف اسرائیل برای برکناری حماس از قدرت در غزه و پیشبرد آنچه که طرح ‘مهاجرت داوطلبانه’ برای این باریکه خواند، تاکید کرد و گفت: ‘هر چیزی در زمان مناسب و به شیوه مناسب خود انجام خواهد شد. ’طرح موضوع ‘مهاجرت داوطلبانه’ ساکنان غزه از سوی برخی مقام‌ها و جریان‌های راست‌گرای اسرائیلی، به‌طور جدی و علنی پس از آغاز جنگ هفتم اکتبر ۲۰۲۳ (پاییز ۱۴۰۲) مطرح شد.

پیش از آن نیز ایده‌های مشابهی در میان بخشی از جریان‌های راست افراطی اسرائیل وجود داشت، اما پس از آغاز جنگ، این موضوع وارد ادبیات سیاسی برخی وزرا و نمایندگان ائتلاف حاکم در اسرائیل شد. منظور از این طرح، تشویق یا تسهیل خروج فلسطینی‌های ساکن غزه و اسکان آن‌ها در کشورهای دیگر است؛ موضوعی که حامیان آن از آن با عنوان ‘مهاجرت داوطلبانه’ یاد می‌کنند.

در مقابل، منتقدان، نهادهای حقوق بشری و برخی مقام‌های بین‌المللی هشدار داده‌اند که در شرایط جنگی و با توجه به تخریب گسترده زیرساخت‌ها و بحران انسانی در غزه، چنین ایده‌ای می‌تواند در عمل به کوچ اجباری یا نوعی پاکسازی قومی منجر شود. منتقدان می‌گویند ویرانی گسترده و شرایط دشوار زندگی ممکن است امکان ماندن را برای بخش زیادی از ساکنان غزه عملا غیرممکن کند.

در هفته‌های نخست جنگ، طرح‌ها و بحث‌هایی درباره انتقال بخشی از ساکنان غزه به صحرای سینا در مصر مطرح شد؛ موضوعی که با مخالفت شدید قاهره روبه‌رو شد. همچنین درباره رایزنی مقام‌های اسرائیلی با برخی کشورهای آفریقایی خبرهایی منتشر شد. در واقع این ادعا نخستین‌بار در گزارش‌هایی از رسانه اسرائیلی مطرح شد که به نقل از منابع ناشناس مدعی بودند مقام‌های اسرائیلی با چند کشور آفریقایی درباره پذیرش احتمالی مهاجران غزه گفت‌وگو کرده‌اند.

با این حال، کشورهای نام‌برده از جمله رواندا، چاد و جمهوری دموکراتیک کنگو این گزارش‌ها را به طور رسمی رد کردند و هیچ سند رسمی یا توافق علنی در این‌باره منتشر نشده است





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Israel Hamas Military Commander Gaza Targeted Attack Eliminating Hamas Voluntary Migration Palestinian Refugees

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