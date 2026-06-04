Israel-Somalia Relations: Cooperation in 'Various Areas' Despite Report of Military Training

A Somali official has confirmed the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, despite a report of military training for Somali forces in Israel.

در پی انتشار گزارش یک رسانه بریتانیایی درباره آموزش ده‌ها نیروی ویژه سومالی‌لند در اسرائیل، یک مقام رسمی سومالی‌لند ضمن خودداری از تکذیب این گزارش اعلام کرد همکاری‌ها میان دو طرف در «حوزه‌های گوناگون» ادامه دارد.

شبکه کان اسرائیل پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد گزارش داد حدود شش ماه پس از به رسمیت شناخته شدن استقلال سومالی‌لند از سوی اسرائیل، روابط امنیتی میان دو طرف وارد مرحله تازه‌ای شده است. یک مقام رسمی در هرگیسا، مرکز سومالی‌لند، در مصاحبه با این رسانه گفت تعاملات میان دو طرف برقرار است و آموزش نیروهای سومالی‌لند در اسرائیل «موضوعی مهم یا غیرعادی به شمار نمی‌رود».

او افزود بسیاری از همکاری‌های اسرائیل و سومالی‌لند به‌صورت غیرعلنی و پشت پرده انجام می‌شود، زیرا دو طرف با «دشمنان مشترک متعددی» روبه‌رو هستند





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel-Somalia Relations Military Training Cooperation Diverse Areas Common Enemies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US, Iran Both Seek to Resume War, Tensions Mount in GulfThe United States and Iran have both shown they are willing to restart a war that has been on hold since the ceasefire on April 8. Neither side has allowed for a continuous exchange of military attacks between them, and the US continues to deploy powerful naval and air forces to be able to target Iran. It can be assumed that the Iranian government has kept its forces on high alert and will use the ceasefire to reorganize and repair the damage caused by the US and Israel. The military tension in the Gulf and its surroundings poses a clear risk of miscalculation and misunderstanding for both sides. The US aims to show that it is close to Iran and can cause significant damage, putting pressure on the Iranian government to give in. The Iranians remind the US that their determination to resist has not diminished and that, if necessary, they will target US bases and infrastructure in the Arab countries of the Gulf region.

Read more »

امضای تفاهم‌نامه همکاری بانک صادرات و صندوق بازنشستگی برای اعطای تسهیلات به بازنشسته‌هابا امضای تفاهم‌نامه همکاری بین بانک صادرات ایران و صندوق بازنشستگی کشوری، اعطای 360 هزار فقره تسهیلات به اقشار بازنشسته وارد فاز اجرایی شد. this agreement aims to honor retirees and enhance their financial capabilities. The ceremony was held with the presence of executives from both organizations, emphasizing the social responsibility of banks in serving retirees. The CEO of the Retirement Fund highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the two entities, noting that it goes beyond financial matters to a compassionate partnership aimed at alleviating the concerns of retirees.

Read more »

Donald Trump Criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu, Maintains Strong Ties Amid Lebanon TensionsDonald Trump, the US President, confirmed reports of a heated conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Despite expressing dissatisfaction with the continuation of the conflict, Trump emphasized the high level of relations and cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv. He also addressed the possibility of a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the potential impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

Read more »

US, Lebanon, Israel Reach Agreement on Ceasefire and Security FrameworkThe United States, Lebanon, and Israel have reached an agreement on a ceasefire and a security framework, with a focus on disarmament of Hezbollah, withdrawal of the group from the south of Lebanon, and negotiations for a comprehensive peace and security agreement.

Read more »

Dangerous waters: Cargo ships trapped in the Gulf of Oman due to the Iran-Israel conflictThe Gulf of Oman, a strategic waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, has been closed to commercial traffic since the beginning of the Iran-Israel conflict in February. This has trapped over 20,000 sailors and cargo ships in the region, causing severe disruptions to global trade and supply chains.

Read more »

Increase in Political and Security-Related Executions in Iran after ProtestsThe report by دادگستر, a database of human rights violators in Iran, states that the number of executions of political and security-related prisoners after the protests in December 2024 has reached a new level, with the involvement of judicial, court of appeal, and security officials. The report, titled 'Who is responsible for the increase in the number of executions of protesters?', mentions that at least 40 people have been executed in Iran after unfair trials, based on evidence that has been recorded and confirmed by human rights organizations in Iran. Additionally, Iran_International reports that the Islamic Republic has executed at least 42 political prisoners in Iran's prisons since December 2024 and has issued death sentences for dozens of other political prisoners. The report by دادگستر also states that, between December 28, 2023, and February 28, 2024, a total of 198 executions were recorded in Iran, while in the same period from December 2024 to March 13, 2025, only 65 executions were recorded. Furthermore, in the previous period, only eight people were executed for political and security-related crimes, while in the current period, this number has risen to 32.

Read more »