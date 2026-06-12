Israeli Election Results: Netanyahu's Likud Party Leads, but Opposition Gains

According to a poll, the Likud Party led by Benjamin Netanyahu holds 22 seats, while the current government's camp gains only 51 seats. The poll indicates a continuation of the rise of opposition parties.

به گزارش مشرق، بر اساس این نظرسنجی، حزب لیکود به رهبری بنیامین نتانیاهو با ۲۲ کرسی در جایگاه نخست قرار می‌گیرد، اما اردوگاه حامی دولت کنونی تنها به ۵۱ کرسی می‌رسد.

این نظرسنجی از ادامه روند صعودی احزاب مخالف خبر می‌دهد. حزب «معا» به ریاست نفتالی بنت با ۲۰ کرسی در جایگاه دوم قرار گرفته و حزب «یشار» به رهبری گادی آیزنکوت، رئیس پیشین ستاد ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی نیز با ۲۰ کرسی، هم‌تراز با آن قرار دارد. به گزارش مرکز اطلاع رسانی فلسطین ،طبق نتایج اعلام ‌شده، حزب «دموکرات‌ها» به ریاست یائیر گولان ۱۱ کرسی به دست می‌آورد.

احزاب شاس و «قدرت یهودی» به ریاست ایتمار بن‌گویر نیز هر کدام ۹ کرسی کسب می‌کنند. همچنین حزب «اسرائیل خانه ما» به رهبری آویگدور لیبرمن ۸ کرسی و حزب «یهودوت هتوراه» ۷ کرسی خواهند داشت. در میان احزاب عربی، ائتلاف «جبهه تغییر عربی» و فهرست عربی متحد هر کدام ۵ کرسی به دست می‌آورند. حزب «صهیونیسم دینی» به ریاست بتسلئیل اسموتریچ نیز با کسب ۴ کرسی از حد نصاب انتخاباتی عبور می‌کند.

در مقابل، چند حزب از عبور از حد نصاب بازمانده‌اند؛ از جمله حزب «احتیاطی‌ها» به ریاست یوعاز هندل با ۱.۶ درصد، حزب «تجمع ملی دموکراتیک» به ریاست سامی ابوشحاده با ۱.۱ درصد و حزب «آبی و سفید» به رهبری بنی گانتس با ۰.۷ درصد آرا. بر اساس تقسیم‌بندی بلوک‌ها، احزاب مخالف دولت ۵۹ کرسی و احزاب ائتلاف حاکم ۵۱ کرسی کسب می‌کنند. با احتساب ۱۰ کرسی احزاب عربی، مجموع مخالفان نتانیاهو و احزاب عربی به ۶۹ کرسی می‌رسد





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli Election Netanyahu Likud Party Opposition Government Party Leaders Election Results

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's delay in reaching a deal with US leads to consequences, says TrumpIran's delay in reaching a deal with the US has led to consequences, according to President Trump. He said the Iranian military is in a chaotic state, with significant parts of it, like the navy and air force, no longer existing. He also mentioned that Iran is only talking and not acting. He added that the deal Iran wanted was too good to pass up and now they have to pay the price.

Read more »

Netanyahu to Participate in Elections; Uncertain Election Date, but Must be Held by OctoberNetanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, will participate in the upcoming elections. The official election date has not been announced yet, but it must be held by October. The uncertainty surrounding the election has led to a swift response from the opposition party, Likud, to portray their leader in a negative light. The elections, to be held after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, will be the first elections in Israel since then. Netanyahu, since returning to power in December 2022, has been facing challenges in security and politics. Before the Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran wars, his cabinet was dealing with internal protests over internal policies. Polls have shown that the Netanyahu coalition may face difficulties in the next elections to gain a majority in the parliament. A poll conducted by a research institute on June 9 showed that 61% of respondents believe Netanyahu should not be a candidate again. This number indicates the weariness of the political capital of the leader. However, the path of the opponents is not clear and simple. Polls have shown that the opposition parties may not be able to form a majority without cooperation with Arab parties. Some leaders of the opposition have rejected this option. The split may allow Netanyahu to continue even with a decline in popularity, to gain an advantage over his rivals. In the context of Washington, the picture is not uniform. American and Israeli officials say that Trump and Netanyahu still have a close relationship, but there are differences of opinion on the war with Hezbollah and Iran. Trump has recently asked Israel to limit military operations in Lebanon, as Washington is simultaneously negotiating with Tehran. A phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was also accepted last week.

Read more »

Israel-Hezbollah War: Rockets Fired from Lebanon Hit Israeli Positions in Northern Occupied TerritoriesThe Israeli military confirmed that several rockets were launched from Lebanon towards various locations in the northern occupied territories. The attack followed a series of heavy airstrikes and artillery attacks on Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Lebanese and injuries to many others.

Read more »

Israel Awards Security Prize to Five Innovative Defense ProjectsIsraeli high-ranking officials have awarded the country's Security Prize to five outstanding defense and technological projects that significantly contributed to enhancing the country's operational capabilities and technological edge.

Read more »

Bitcoin's Decline and the Impact of Trump's Second TermBitcoin experienced a significant decline in price after the re-election of Trump, with the lowest level since before his re-election in 2024. This change is evident from the beginning of Trump's second term, which led to increased expectations for a more pro-crypto government, contributing to price increases. However, the sentiment has since changed, with Bitcoin experiencing a 30% decrease this year and a 6% decrease since Trump's inauguration. The stock market in the US has also seen significant growth, with the S&P 500 increasing by almost 10% this year and by 30% since the beginning of Trump's second term.

Read more »

Israelis Surprised by Recent Progress in US-Iran Talks, Worry About Future of NegotiationsA recent report from Israeli news outlet WION states that the recent progress in negotiations between the United States and the Iranian government, facilitated by Qatar, has caught Israeli officials off guard and raised concerns about the future course of these talks in Tel Aviv.

Read more »