Israelian Network I24 News: Strong Protest from UAE after Netanyahu's Secret Trip to UAE during Iran-Israel War

The Israeli network I24 news reported that after the Israeli embassy disclosed Netanyahu's secret trip to UAE during the Iran-Israel war, the UAE sent a strong protest to Israel. The protest was conveyed through a strong message from the UAE ambassador in occupied territories to the Israeli security headquarters.

شبکه اسرائیلی I۲۴ نیوز فاش کرد که پس از آن‌که دفتر نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل خبر سفر بنیامین نتانیاهو به ابوظبی را در بحبوحه جنگ علیه ایران افشا کرد، تل‌آویو پیام اعتراضی بسیار تندی را از سوی امارات دریافت کرده است.

این شبکه به نقل از یک منبع آگاه گزارش داد که در پی افشاگری که از سفر بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست وزیر اسرائیل به ابوظبی در جریان جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل علیه ایران صورت گرفت، امارات پیام اعتراض شدیدی به رژیم اشغالگر اسرائیل ارسال کرد. این پیام از سوی محمد آل‌خاجه، سفیر امارات در اراضی اشغالی، مستقیماً به مقر امنیت داخلی در دفتر نخست‌وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی منتقل شده است.

این نخستین بار نیست که چنین افشاگری‌هایی از دفتر نخست‌وزیر بیرون می‌آید و دقیقاً همین مسئله علت اصلی آن بود که نتانیاهو برای سال‌ها نادیده گرفته شد و به سفر به آنجا دعوت نشد. دفتر بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل روز چهارشنبه اعلام کرد که او در جریان جنگ علیه ایران، سفری محرمانه به امارات داشته و در آن‌جا با محمد بن زاید، رئیس این کشور دیدار کرده است.

در مقابل، وزارت خارجه امارات در بیانیه‌ای رسمی، گزارش‌های منتشرشده درباره سفر بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، به این کشور در جریان جنگ منطقه را «به‌طور قاطع» تکذیب کرد





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