Israeli Prime Minister on Iran, Nuclear Deal and Ongoing Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses his concerns about the weakening or collapse of the Iranian government and its potential impact on the stability of the region. He also weighs in on the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, particularly in relation to the nuclear deal and the swipe of attacks on Iranian-backed military groups in recent weeks.
بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخستوزیر اسرائیل، در مصاحبه با برنامه «۶۰ دقیقه» شبکه سیبیاس گفت تضعیف یا سقوط حکومت ایران میتواند به فروپاشی شبکه نیروهای نیابتی جمهوری اسلامی در منطقه منجر شود.
او با اشاره به احتمال تغییر حکومت در ایران تاکید کرد: «ممکن است؟ بله. تضمینشده است؟ نه.
» نخستوزیر اسرائیل، در نخستین مصاحبه تلویزیونی خود با یک رسانه آمریکایی از زمان آغاز جنگ اخیر با حکومت ایران، گفت این جنگ «دستاوردهای بزرگی» داشته اما هنوز پایان نیافته است؛ زیرا به گفته او، اورانیوم غنیشده، تاسیسات غنیسازی، نیروهای نیابتی و برنامه موشکهای بالستیک هنوز باید مهار شوند. نتانیاهو در گفتوگو با این برنامه که یکشنبه ۲۰ اردیبهشت پخش شد، در پاسخ به این پرسش که آیا جنگ با ایران تمام شده است، گفت: «فکر میکنم دستاوردهای بزرگی داشته، اما تمام نشده است، چون هنوز مواد هستهای، اورانیوم غنیشدهای وجود دارد که باید از ایران خارج شود.
هنوز سایتهای غنیسازی هستند که باید برچیده شوند. هنوز نیروهای نیابتی هستند که ایران از آنها حمایت میکند. هنوز موشکهای بالستیکی هستند که آنها میخواهند تولید کنند. » او افزود: «ما بخش زیادی از آن را تضعیف کردهایم، اما همه آن هنوز وجود دارد و کارهایی باید انجام شود
Iran Nuclear Deal Israeli Prime Minister Ongoing Tensions
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