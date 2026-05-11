Israel's Netanyahu Says Weakening or Fall of Iran Could Lead to Collapse of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS's '60 Minutes' that weakening or the collapse of the Iranian government could lead to the collapse of the Revolutionary Guards in the region. He emphasized the possibility of a change in the Iranian government but said it was not guaranteed.

بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، در مصاحبه با برنامه «۶۰ دقیقه» شبکه سی‌بی‌اس گفت تضعیف یا سقوط حکومت ایران می‌تواند به فروپاشی شبکه نیروهای نیابتی جمهوری اسلامی در منطقه منجر شود.

او با اشاره به احتمال تغییر حکومت در ایران تاکید کرد: ‘ممکن است؟ بله. تضمین‌شده است؟ نه.

’ نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، در نخستین مصاحبه تلویزیونی خود با یک رسانه آمریکایی از زمان آغاز جنگ اخیر با حکومت ایران، گفت این جنگ ‘دستاوردهای بزرگی’ داشته اما هنوز پایان نیافته است؛ زیرا به گفته او، اورانیوم غنی‌شده، تاسیسات غنی‌سازی، نیروهای نیابتی و برنامه موشک‌های بالستیک جمهوری اسلامی همچنان باید مهار شوند. نتانیاهو در گفت‌وگو با این برنامه که یکشنبه ۲۰ اردیبهشت پخش شد، در پاسخ به این پرسش که آیا جنگ با ایران تمام شده است، گفت: ‘فکر می‌کنم دستاوردهای بزرگی داشته، اما تمام نشده است، چون هنوز مواد هسته‌ای، اورانیوم غنی‌شده‌ای وجود دارد که باید از ایران خارج شود.

هنوز سایت‌های غنی‌سازی هستند که باید برچیده شوند. هنوز نیروهای نیابتی هستند که ایران از آن‌ها حمایت می‌کند. هنوز موشک‌های بالستیکی هستند که آن‌ها می‌خواهند تولید کنند. ’ او افزود: ‘ما بخش زیادی از آن را تضعیف کرده‌ایم، اما همه آن هنوز وجود دارد و کارهایی باید انجام شود.





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Iran Revolutionary Guards Netanyahu Israel CBS 60 Minutes Middle East Iranian Government Revolutionary Guards In The Region Weakening Or Collapse Of The Iranian Governmen Collapse Of The Revolutionary Guards In The Re Possibility Of A Change In The Iranian Governm Not Guaranteed

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