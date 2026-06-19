Israel-Hezbollah Attacks in Lebanon: At Least 18 Killed, 4 Israeli Forces Killed in Attacks

The text reports on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, with casualties on both sides. The article mentions the recent agreement between Iran and the US and the US President's call for a ceasefire in Lebanon, but the attacks continue.

رسانه‌های لبنانی از کشته شدن دست‌کم ۱۸ نفر در حملات اسرائیل به جنوب لبنان خبر دادند. هم‌زمان، ارتش اسرائیل اعلام کرد چهار نیروی این کشور از جمله یک فرمانده گردان تانک در حمله حزب‌الله جان خود را از دست دادند.

با وجود امضای رسمی یادداشت تفاهم میان تهران و واشینگتن و تاکید دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، بر لزوم توقف درگیری‌ها در لبنان، حملات متقابل اسرائیل و حزب‌الله جمعه ۲۹ خرداد ادامه یافت. وزارت بهداشت لبنان ۲۹ خرداد اعلام کرد حملات شدید هوایی اسرائیل از نیمه‌شب عملیات امداد و نجات و تخلیه را با مشکل مواجه کرده است.

این وزارتخانه همچنین از آمار اولیه ۱۸ کشته و ۳۳ زخمی در حملات اسرائیل خبر داد و افزود انتظار می‌رود تعداد قربانیان افزایش یابد. آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی، دو طرف و متحدانشان بر پایان فوری و دائمی عملیات نظامی در همه جبهه‌ها، از جمله لبنان و تضمین حاکمیت و تمامیت ارضی لبنان تاکید کرده‌اند. این در حالی است که درگیری‌ها همچنان در جنوب لبنان و منطقه بقاع ادامه دارد و دو طرف یکدیگر را به نقض آتش‌بس متهم می‌کنند.

هم‌زمان با اجرایی شدن تفاهم‌نامه اخیر، نگرانی‌ها درباره گره خوردن پرونده لبنان به مذاکرات میان آمریکا و حکومت ایران افزایش یافته است





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Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Conflict Casualties Agreement President's Call

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