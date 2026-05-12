Israel Struggles to Counter Hezbollah's Drone Threat

The Israeli military has been struggling to counter the drone threat posed by Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, as the country continues to violate the ceasefire and launch attacks on Lebanon.

در حالی که مقاومت لبنان به نقض‌های آتش‌بس از سوی ارتش صهیونیستی پاسخ کوبنده می‌دهد، روزنامه عبری «یدیعوت آحارونوت» گزارش داد: در مقابله با تهدید حزب‌الله، ما در حال حاضر هیچ وسیله‌ای نداریم.

چه کسی هزینه آن را خواهد پرداخت؟ در کوتاه‌مدت، کریات شمونا و تیپ گفعاتی؛ در میان‌مدت و بلندمدت، همه ما، از جمله دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهور آمریکا. به گزارش ایسنا، یوسی یهوشع تحلیلگر روزنامه یدیعوت آحارونوت نوشت: ارتش هنوز راه حل فنی یا عملیاتی موثری برای تهدید پهپادهای انفجاری که توسط حزب‌الله از طریق کابل‌های فیبر نوری کنترل می‌شوند، پیدا نکرده است. این تهدید به تدریج در حال گسترش است و تلفات سنگینی را بر نیروها در میدان وارد می‌کند.

تا به امروز، پنج سرباز در حملات پهپادی کشته و ده‌ها نفر زخمی شده‌اند؛ حملاتی که بارها در به چالش کشیدن سیستم‌های شناسایی، هشدار و رهگیری ارتش اسرائیل موفق بوده‌اند. وی گفت: حزب‌الله به خوبی از این موضوع آگاه است و استفاده از پهپادها را نه تنها علیه نیروهای ارتش اسرائیل که در جنوب لبنان فعالیت می‌کنند، بلکه علیه اهدافی در داخل اسرائیل نیز گسترش می‌دهد. آخرین سرباز کشته شده، گروهبان (بازنشسته) الکساندر گلوبنیوف، عضو گردان لجستیک ۶۹۲۴ بود.

چندین پهپاد حامل مواد منفجره وارد حریم هوایی اسرائیل شده و در منطقه مرزی منفجر شدند. طبق تحقیقات اولیه، یکی از پهپادها در نزدیکی محل گلوبنیوف فرود آمد و او مستقیما مورد اصابت انفجار قرار گرفت. ارتش اسرائیل اذعان دارد که پهپادهای فیبر نوری از ساده‌ترین و در عین حال پیچیده‌ترین تهدیدات در میدان نبرد هستند. برخلاف پهپادهای معمولی، آنها به ارتباطات پیشرفته متکی نیستند و بنابراین عملا تحت تأثیر پارازیت الکترونیکی قرار نمی‌گیرند.

ارتش اظهار می‌کند که تا به امروز هیچ راه‌حل جامع و اثبات‌شده‌ای در جهان وجود ندارد که بتواند یک اقدام متقابل مؤثر برای این تهدید ارائه دهد. شبکه «کان» رژیم صهیونیستی نیز درباره پهپادهای حزب‌الله گزارش داد: پهپادهای انفجاری حزب‌الله بسیار دقیق هستند و می‌توانند مسافت‌های نسبتا طولانی را طی کنند. تهدید پهپادهای انفجاری حزب‌الله به یک اتفاق روزمره تبدیل شده است و گاهی اوقات هزینه آن بسیار بالاست.

استفاده حزب‌الله از پهپادهای فیبر نوری، مقابله با آنها را با ابزارهای جنگ سایبری دشوار کرده است. همچنین «رون کاتس» عضو کنست (پارلمان رژیم صهیونیستی) گفت: ما سربازان خود را مانند اردک در میدان تیر رها کردیم و با پهپادهایی که به آنها حمله می‌کردند، روبرو شدیم.

از سوی دیگر رادیو ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی گزارش داد، ارتش اشغالگر تصمیم گرفته است یک کارخانه نظامی برای تولید هزاران پهپاد انتحاری برای مقابله با پهپادهای حزب‌الله تأسیس کند و برآوردهای ارتش نشان می‌دهد که طی دو ماه آینده، ماهانه هزاران پهپاد در اختیار نیروها قرار خواهد گرفت. طی هفته‌های اخیر با ادامه نقض آتش‌بس توسط رژیم صهیونیستی و تشدید تجاوزاتش علیه لبنان، حزب‌الله با حملات پهپادی گسترده به این نقض‌ها پاسخ داده است.

پهپادهای انتحاری حزب‌الله به معضلی برای ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی تبدیل شده است. رسانه‌های عبری بارها به ناتوانی ارتش اسرائیل در رهگیری این پهپادها اذعان کرده‌اند





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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