Israel's Secret Base in Iraq and Qatar's Role in Iran-US Talks

The article discusses a secret Israeli base in Iraq and Qatar's role in Iran-US talks. It mentions a secret base in Iraq that was used by Israel for operations against Iran and the involvement of Qatar in the talks between Iran and the US.

اکسیوس به نقل از دو منبع آگاه گزارش داد مارکو روبیو و استیو ویتکاف روز شنبه در میامی با محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثانی، نخست‌وزیر و وزیر خارجه قطر، دیدار کردند.

این دیدار بخشی از تلاش‌های جاری برای دستیابی به توافقی جهت پایان دادن به جنگ ایران عنوان شده است. آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی در حال مذاکره بر سر یک "یادداشت تفاهم یک‌صفحه‌ای" هستند که هدف آن پایان دادن به جنگ و ایجاد چارچوبی برای مذاکرات مفصل‌تر در آینده است. بر اساس این گزارش، قطر نقش مهمی در میانجی‌گری میان تهران و واشینگتن ایفا می‌کند و مقام‌های آمریکایی، دوحه را یکی از موثرترین بازیگران منطقه‌ای در مذاکرات با حکومت ایران می‌دانند.

دولت آمریکا همچنان در انتظار آخرین پاسخ حکومت ایران به پیشنهاد ارائه‌شده بود. این گزارش می‌افزاید هرچند از آغاز جنگ، پاکستان به‌عنوان میانجی رسمی میان آمریکا و حکومت ایران عمل کرده، اما قطری‌ها نیز به‌طور فعال و پشت صحنه در روند مذاکرات حضور داشته‌اند.

یکی از منابع آگاه به اکسیوس گفته است ال‌ثانی روز جمعه ۱۸ اردیبهشت در واشینگتن با جی‌دی ونس، معاون رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، دیدار کرده بود و قرار داشت بلافاصله به دوحه بازگردد، اما برنامه سفر خود را تغییر داد و به میامی رفت. بر اساس این گزارش، نخست‌وزیر قطر در جریان حضورش در میامی با وزیر خارجه عربستان سعودی نیز تماس گرفته و درباره تلاش‌های میانجی‌گرانه گفت‌وگو کرده است.

وزارت خارجه آمریکا در پاسخ به درخواست برای اظهار نظر درباره این دیدار، واکنشی فوری ارائه نکرد. محور اصلی نشست میامی بررسی مسیر دستیابی به یادداشت تفاهمی برای پایان جنگ بوده است. یکی از منابع همچنین به اکسیوس گفته قطر، پاکستان، مصر، ترکیه و عربستان سعودی به‌طور هماهنگ در تلاش برای پیشبرد توافق میان تهران و واشینگتن هستند. همچنین، پایگاه نظامی مخفی اسرائیل در عراق مورد بررسی قرار گرفته است.

این پایگاه برای پشتیبانی از عملیات هوایی علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران، استقرار نیروهای ویژه و تیم‌های جست‌وجو و نجات مورد استفاده قرار می‌گرفت. همچنین، اسرائیل در جریان جنگ، حملات هوایی را علیه اهدافی در فاصله حدود هزار مایلی انجام داد. این گزارش همچنین به سابقه استفاده نیروهای آمریکایی از صحرای غرب عراق برای عملیات نظامی اشاره می‌کند.

همچنین، قرار است ترامپ، کمتر از یک هفته دیگر به همراه هیاتی از مدیران عامل شرکت‌های آمریکایی که آماده عقد توافق با رقیب ژئوپلیتیکی واشینگتن هستند، راهی پکن خواهد شد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran-US Talks Qatar Israel Iraq Middle East Secret Base Operations Against Iran Operations In Iraq Operations In Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persian News TextThe text discusses various topics such as the impact of rising gas prices on Americans, the blame assigned to Donald Trump for the situation, the crisis of water shortage in Iran, the need for affordable housing, the role of Russia in supplying Iran with new weapons, and the potential impact of the Iran-US tensions on the global oil market.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions: Latest Developments and Uncertainties Ahead of Nuclear TalksThe news text explores the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, focusing on the role of Leader Khamenei, the economic and military implications of the conflict, and the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming nuclear talks.

Read more »

Tribute to a Mother Who Nurtured Heroes in the Red Crescent and Red StarThe news text is a tribute to the late mother of Dr. Pirouz Kolyounid, the former head of the Red Crescent and Red Star in Iran, who passed away recently. The mother was an Ilkhanid and Lur woman who raised two brave sons who became heroes during the Iran-Iraq War and the defense of Tehran during the 1980s. The text highlights her role in nurturing such heroes and the impact they had on the Red Crescent and Red Star organization.

Read more »

Iran International: US May Tighten Restricts on Iran if Nuclear Talks FailAccording to Fox News, if the nuclear talks between the US and Iran fail, the US may tighten restrictions on Iran, potentially targeting critical capabilities that Iran uses to threaten its neighbors and conduct state-sponsored terrorism.

Read more »

Iran news: Iran confirms ship crossing and Trump unveils military egress plan against IranIran confirms ship with Qatari gas crossing and Trump unveils military egress plan against Iran. Oil News; US to weaken Tehran's remaining capabilities if Iran-US nuclear negotiations fail; Oil News; Chemical attacks warning; Uprising again, similar to last summer; Oil News; Copa America 2021; Lebanese foreign minister

Read more »

Iran Nuclear Deal Review: US to Expunge Remaining Iranian Arsenal After Failure of Talks in BeijingThe US is considering withdrawing its support for Iran's military capabilities if talks fail in Beijing, potentially weakening Tehran's ability to wage war after decades of enriching uranium and building ballistic missiles, according to Fox News. This decision comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the prospect of a military conflict growing more likely.

Read more »