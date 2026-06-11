Israel-Hezbollah War: Rockets Fired from Lebanon Hit Israeli Positions in Northern Occupied Territories

The Israeli military confirmed that several rockets were launched from Lebanon towards various locations in the northern occupied territories. The attack followed a series of heavy airstrikes and artillery attacks on Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Lebanese and injuries to many others.

ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی بامداد پنجشنبه تأیید کرد که چندین موشک از خاک لبنان به سمت مناطق مختلف در شمال سرزمین های اشغالی شلیک شده است.

به دنبال این حمله، فرماندهی جبهه داخلی اسرائیل از به صدا درآمدن آژیر خطر در شهرک‌های «مسگاف عام» و «المطله» در منطقه الجلیل علیا خبر داد. این حملات به تلافی حملات شدید هوایی و توپخانه ای به جنوب لبنان انجام می شود که در جریان آن تاکنون چند هزار لبنانی کشته و چند هزار دیگر زخمی شدند.

در همین راستا، وزارت بهداشت لبنان دیروز چهارشنبه در تازه ترین آمار از تلفات رژیم صهیونیستی به آن کشور اعلام کرد که تجاوزات رژیم صهیونیستی از ۲ مارس تاکنون به شهادت ۳ هزار و ۶۹۶ نفر و زخمی شدن ۱۱ هزار و ۴۱۳ نفر منجر شده است. رژیم اسرائیل از دوم مارس، حمله گسترده‌ای را علیه لبنان آغاز کرده است که طبق آمار تا روز گذشته (سه‌شنبه) منجر به شهادت سه هزار و ۶۶۶ نفر و زخمی شدن ۱۱ هزار و ۳۲۱ نفر و آواره شدن بیش از یک میلیون نفر شده است.

رژیم صهیونیستی مناطقی را در جنوب لبنان اشغال کرده است که برخی از این مناطق برای دهه‌ها و برخی دیگر از زمان جنگ قبلی بین سال‌های ۲۰۱۳ و ۲۰۱۴ و در جریان تجاوز فعلی به خاک لبنان تحت اشغال نیروهای رژیم صهیونیستی در آمده بود و نیروهای این رژیم به عمق ۱۰ کیلومتری خاک لبنان نفوذ کرده‌اند. رژیم صهیونیستی همچنین سرزمین‌های فلسطینی و بخش‌هایی از سوریه را اشغال کرده است و از عقب‌نشینی از این مناطق یا اجازه تاسیس کشور مستقل فلسطینی بر اساس قطعنامه‌های سازمان ملل، خودداری می‌کند.

جنگ جدید اسرائیل و حزب‌‌الله در راه است؟ اطلاعیه سپاه: محل استقرار جنگنده‌های F۱۶ ،F۱۵ و F۳۵ آمریکایی و تعداد…نتیجه بازی والیبال ایران و برزیل؛ شکست ایران مقابل میزبان در بازی نخست قیمت طلا امروز سه‌شنبه ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / طلای ۱۸ عیار به کانال ۱۸…قیمت سکه پارسیان امروز چهارشنبه ۲۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ قیمت دلار امروز چهارشنبه ۲۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / حمله آمریکا به ایران قیمت…تصاویر لاشه موش‌ها در غذای نظامیان اسرائیلی خبرساز شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Rocket Attacks War Occupied Territories Lebanese Casualties Israeli Military Rocket Launches Hezbollah Middle East Conflict Israel-Lebanon Relations

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