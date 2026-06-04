Israeli Citizens Misdirected by Economic Hardship

According to a research report by Ha'aretz, most of the 72 Israeli citizens accused of spying for Iran were not professional spies but rather low-income individuals seeking easy money. Thirty-three percent of them, who had charges filed against them, were immigrants from the former Soviet Union or their children, and 19 percent were Arab Israelis.

روزنامه هاآرتص در گزارشی تحقیقی نوشت بیشتر از ۷۲ شهروند اسرائیلی متهم به جاسوسی برای جمهوری اسلامی نه جاسوس حرفه‌ای، بلکه افراد کم‌درآمد در پی پول آسان بودند. ۳۳ درصد این افراد که علیه آن‌ها کیفرخواست صادر شده از مهاجران شوروی سابق یا فرزندان آن‌ها و ۱۹ درصد آن‌ها عرب اسرائیلی‌اند.

روزنامه هاآرتص در این گزارش که پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد منتشر شد، بر اساس بررسی کیفرخواست‌های صادرشده علیه متهمان به جاسوسی نوشت که برخلاف پرونده‌های شناخته‌شده جاسوسی در گذشته، بیشتر متهمان فعلی از روی ایدئولوژی عمل نکرده‌اند. این روزنامه به نقل از بازپرسان این پرونده‌ها گزارش داد که بسیاری از متهمان «از سر استیصال اقتصادی و بی‌اعتنایی به پیامدهای احتمالی اقداماتشان» وارد این مسیر شده‌اند.

از هفتم اکتبر ۲۰۲۳ تاکنون بیش از ۷۰ اسرائیلی به ارتباط با ماموران جمهوری اسلامی متهم شده‌اند و برای دست‌کم ۷۲ نفر در این زمینه کیفرخواست صادر شده است. بررسی هاآرتص از کیفرخواست‌ها نشان می‌دهد بیشتر این ۷۲ متهم با اتهام‌هایی روبه‌رو نیستند که در آنها انگیزه ایدئولوژیک یا قصد صریح برای آسیب زدن به امنیت کشور مطرح شده باشد.

با این حال، ۲۹ نفر از آنها با اتهام‌های بسیار سنگینی مواجه‌اند؛ از جمله انتقال اطلاعات به دشمن با هدف لطمه زدن به امنیت کشور، که مجازات آن حبس ابد است، و کمک به دشمن در زمان جنگ، که می‌تواند به حبس ابد یا اعدام منجر شود. این رسانه اسرائیلی تاکید کرده است حتی در بسیاری از همین پرونده‌های سنگین نیز دادستان‌ها انگیزه ایدئولوژیک روشنی به متهمان نسبت نداده‌اند.

این رسانه افزود که بیشتر این افراد دسترسی معناداری به اطلاعات طبقه‌بندی‌شده نداشتند. در بسیاری از موارد، اطلاعاتی که منتقل کردند حاشیه‌ای به نظر می‌رسد، مثلا عکس‌هایی از مکان‌هایی که به‌راحتی در اینترنت پیدا می‌شوند، گزارش‌های خبری‌ای که پیش‌تر در رسانه‌ها منتشر شده‌اند و گاهی اطلاعات ساختگی یا نادرست. این اطلاعات به نوشته هاآرتص «در ازای چند صد دلار» منتقل شده‌اند.

کسانی که به ارتباط با ماموران ایرانی متهم یا محکوم شده‌اند، پس از انتقال از بندی مشابه در زندان دامون، اکنون در بندی ویژه در زندان گلبوع نگهداری می‌شوند. تاکنون تنها دو پرونده به محکومیت و صدور حکم زندان منتهی شده و بقیه پرونده‌ها همچنان در دادگاه در حال رسیدگی است. هاآرتص نوشت تنها چهار نفر از ۷۲ متهم در زمان ارتکاب جرایم ادعایی ۴۸ ساله یا مسن‌تر بودند.

اکثریت آنها، یعنی ۴۴ نفر، بین ۱۸ تا ۲۷ سال داشتند و دو نفر نیز زیر سن قانونی بودند. از میان ۷۲ نفر، ۱۴ نفر شهروند عرب اسرائیل و هشت نفر حریدی فوق ارتدکس هستند؛ نسبتی که به نوشته این روزنامه، کم‌وبیش بازتاب‌دهنده سهم این گروه‌ها از جمعیت اسرائیل است. بیش از یک‌سوم متهمان، یعنی دست‌کم ۲۴ نفر، مهاجران اتحاد جماهیر شوروی سابق یا فرزندان آنها هستند.

این رقم بیش از دو برابر سهم این گروه در کل جمعیت اسرائیل است که حدود ۱۵ درصد برآورد می‌شود. نزدیک به نیمی از این گروه، یعنی ۱۱ نفر، با اتهام‌های بسیار سنگین روبه‌رو هستند؛ از جمله کمک به دشمن در زمان جنگ و انتقال اطلاعات با قصد لطمه زدن به امنیت کشور.

یکی از نمونه‌های برجسته، بازداشت هفت ساکن شمال اسرائیل با اصالت جمهوری آذربایجان در اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ بود؛ گروهی که یک پدر و دو پسرش نیز در میان آنها بودند





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Israeli Citizens Spying For Iran Economic Hardship Easy Money Former Soviet Union Arab Israelis Immigration Economic Inequality Security Concerns Intelligence Agencies Iranian Intelligence Israel-Iran Relations Israeli-Arab Relations Israeli-Russian Relations Israeli-Soviet Relations Israeli-Iranian Relations Israeli-Iranian Espionage Israeli-Iranian Intelligence Israeli-Iranian Relations Israeli-Iranian Espionage Israeli-Iranian Intelligence Israeli-Iranian Relations Israeli-Iranian Espionage Israeli-Iranian Intelligence Israeli-Iranian Relations

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