Israel Fears No Deal in Talks with Iran, Hopes for US Midterm Elections to Spur New Action

Israeli officials believe that the upcoming US midterm elections could provide a 'window of opportunity' to take further action against Iran, as the current negotiations with Iran are unlikely to result in a lasting agreement.

به گزارش پایگاه خبری وای‌نت، مقام‌های اسرائیلی معتقدند مذاکرات واشینگتن و تهران به یک توافق نهایی منجر نخواهد شد و بر همین اساس، امیدوارند انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای آمریکا در ماه نوامبر امکان اقدام مجدد علیه جمهوری اسلامی را فراهم آورد.

وای‌نت پنج‌شنبه ۲۸ خرداد نوشت برآوردهای نهادهای اسرائیلی نشان می‌دهند بعید است مذاکرات ۶۰ روزه میان جمهوری اسلامی و ایالات متحده، به یک توافق بینجامد. بر اساس این گزارش، دومین فرض اسرائیل این است که حفظ جایگاهی مستحکم در لبنان، دست‌کم تا ماه نوامبر، از اهمیت فراوانی برخوردار است، زیرا پس از انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای آمریکا ممکن است شرایط برای اقدام دوباره علیه حکومت ایران فراهم شود.

به باور مقام‌های اسرائیلی، این همان «پنجره فرصت» مورد نظر آنهاست؛ این فرصت بر این فرض بنا شده که تا آن زمان، واشینگتن و تهران به توافق دائمی دست نخواهند یافت. انتخابات سراسری آمریکا قرار است سوم نوامبر (۱۳ آبان) برگزار شود. در این رقابت، سرنوشت تمامی کرسی‌های مجلس نمایندگان و بخشی از کرسی‌های سنا مشخص خواهد شد





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Iran US Midterm Elections Israel Negotiations Iran Nuclear Deal

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