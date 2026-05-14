Israel's Netanyahu Puts Pressure on Military and Intelligence Chiefs to Find a Solution to Hezbollah's Drone Threat

The article discusses the pressure placed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his military and intelligence chiefs to find a solution to the threat posed by Hezbollah's drones. It highlights the impact of Hezbollah's drone attacks on the Israeli military, the limitations of their technological capabilities, and the emergence of fiber-optic drones as a game-changer in the military landscape.

به گزارش رسانه‌های اسرائیلی، بنیامین نتانیاهو فشار زیادی را به فرماندهان ارشد نظامی و اطلاعاتی خود جهت یافتن راه حلی برای خطر هواگردهای حزب الله وارد می‌کند.

به گزارش اعتمادآنلاین این رسانه تاکید دارند که تاکتیک بکارگیری هواگردهای «اف‌پی‌وی» توسط حزب‌الله ارتش اسرائیل را به شدت مستاصل کرده است به ویژه که این تاکتیک نه تنها به شکل مستمری از نظامیان اسرائیلی تلفات می‌گیرد بلکه برخلاف گذشته تل‌آویو دیگر قادر به کتمان تلفات خود نبوده و تصاویر منتشر شده از سوی حزب‌الله، ارتش اسرائیل را در موضع ضعف قابل توجهی قرار داده است. به نوشته یک تحلیل‌گر گر عرب یک معادله طلایی در جهان وجود دارد که هرگز شکست نخورده است: ارتش‌های مسلح به تکنولوژی می‌توانند ساختمان‌ها را نابود کنند، اما تنها ایمان می‌تواند سرنوشت بشریت را تعیین کند.

امروزه، منظره سوختن تانک‌های میرکاوا در مرزهای جنوب لبنان و در کوچه‌های غزه، تاریخ نظامی را از نو می‌نویسد و فروپاشی یکی از بزرگترین اسطوره‌های برتری نظامی در دوران مدرن را نوید می‌دهد. رشته‌ای از فیبر نوری فن‌آوری میلیون دلاری اسرائیل را خاموش کرده است. نتانیاهو و نزدیکانش فکر می‌کردند که داشتن سیستم هوشمند و شبکه‌های جنگ الکترونیکی که آسمان را می‌پوشانند، برای تبدیل تانک‌هایشان به قلعه‌های متحرک و شکست‌ناپذیر کافی است.

اما شگفتی از خارج از چارچوب فناوری پدیدار شد و امروز پهپادهای فیبر نوری حرف آخر را در میدان می‌زنند. یک سیم فیبر نوری بسیار نازک که از پشت یک پهپاد ارزان ‌قیمت کشیده شده و بیش از چند صد دلار هزینه ندارد، موفق به خنثی کردن عملکرد رادارها و سیستم‌های پارازیت‌اندازی شد که میلیاردها دلار برای آنها هزینه شده است.

پهپادهایی که بی‌صدا و بدون هیچ نشانه‌ای از گرما عبور می‌کنند، به آرامی از روی میله‌های آهنی و تورها عبور می‌کنند تا از پنجره‌های باز و درهای عقب خودروهای زرهی عبور کنند و غرور صنعت اسرائیل را به گورستان آهن پاره تبدیل کنند. دیگر بر کسی پوشیده نیست که این شکست فن آورانه در میدان جنوب لبنان، که با حماسه موشک‌های یاسین ۱۰۵ و کمین‌های برد کوتاه در نوار غزه آغاز شده بود، یکی از بزرگترین نقاط ضعف ساختاری رژیم اشغالگر را آشکار کرد.

این رژیم که به زور در زمینی که متعلق به خودش نیست مستقر شده است، برای دفاع از خاک ملی یا میراث تاریخی نمی‌جنگد، بلکه در حال جنگ ناامیدانه و وحشت‌زده‌ای برای برای عدم فروپاشی است و از مرحله جنگ برای بقا هم فاصله گرفته است. وقتی پناهگاه امن وعده داده شده به شهرک‌نشینان به جهنمی بی‌رحم تبدیل می‌شود و باران حملات پهپادی و موشک‌های دقیق آنها را فرو می‌ریزد، جبهه داخلی از درون در حال متلاشی شدن است.

در نهایت، این نبرد صرفاً مبارزه‌ای بین یک هواپیمای فیبر نوری و یک قفس آهنین نیست؛ این رویارویی بین یک اراده‌ی مزدورانه، هراسان از مرگ و در حال تکاپو برای منافع شخصی از یک سو، و یک اراده‌ی‌‌ایدئولوژیکِ فردی است که زاده‌ی این سرزمین است، فداکاری را وظیفه و شهادت را برای خود پیروزی می‌داند





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Hezbollah Drone Military Technology Fierce Fierce Fierce Fierce Fierce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel's Law-making Committee Drops Support for S'allah Agreement Despite Pressure From NetanyahuThe Israeli law-making committee, under direct order from Prime Minister Netanyahu, has withdrawn support for a proposed bill to repeal the Sallah agreements, which would pave the way for settlement construction in the West Bank, according to a report from the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel.

Read more »

American Military Costs and Iran TensionsThe article discusses the high costs of the illegal American attack on Iran and the subsequent hearings held in the United States. The Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, acknowledged the high cost of the military operation, stating that the cost of the military operation against Iran is currently close to $29 billion. The article also mentions the opposition to the war from various groups and individuals, including the disruption of a Senate committee meeting and the expulsion of a protester from the Congress.

Read more »

Iran Supreme Court Confirms Execution of `Spying for Israel' SuspectPanel source confidentially confirmed by Radio Free Asia. The news text went on to report the confirmation from agency officials that the execution of the Iranian national detained for spying had been carried out on the 23rd. At the end of the news text it was confirmed that the execution of the Iranian national was for spying activities against Israel.

Read more »

Donald Trump Accuses American Media of Spreading False Reports on Iran's Military SuccessUS President Donald Trump has accused some American media outlets of spreading false reports on Iran's military success, labeling them as 'fake news' and accusing them of aiding the enemy. He also claimed that the US has sunk all 159 Iranian naval vessels.

Read more »

UAE Denies Secret Visit and Military Presence in Talks with NetanyahuIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of visiting UAE secretly and meeting with the UAE President. However, UAE denies this and claims that their relations with Israel are known and clearly documented.

Read more »

Pakistan Considers Turkey, Qatar Joining Military Alliance With Saudi ArabiaPaki-stan is actively exploring the possibility of Turkey and Qatar joining the defense pact with Saudi Arabia, a military alliance formed to combat regional instability and safeguard global energy supply lines, as the security landscape of the Middle East and South Asia shifts due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

Read more »