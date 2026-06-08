Israel-US Tensions Over Iran Attacks

Israeli media and analysts criticize US President Donald Trump for his request for restraint against Iran attacks, while Israel attacks Iran and some observers see this public disagreement as part of a complex strategy to manage tensions. The report mentions coordination between the US and Israel in the military, including frequent contacts between Israeli military officials and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Israel is criticize Trump for request for restraint against Iran attacks, while Israel attacks Iran and some observers see this public disagreement as part of a complex strategy to manage tensions.

Israel targets Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on June 7, leading to Iranian missile strikes on Israel and a retaliatory strike from Israel. Although Israel and Iran had refrained from direct attacks since April, Netanyahu repeatedly emphasized the need for a return to conflict, and the question was raised whether a potential US-Iran agreement could effectively limit Iran's nuclear program and meet Israel's expectations.

According to a US and Israeli source, Trump told Netanyahu in a phone call: 'Don't respond to Iranian missile attacks and give diplomacy a few days.

' Haaretz reported that the efforts failed and Israel attacked Iran, and a ballistic missile was also launched from Yemen. The newspaper Maariv stated that Israel has the right to 'defend itself firmly, powerfully, and without hesitation' against Iranian missile attacks, while criticizing Trump's efforts to contain Israel's reaction. The newspaper also stated that the US should support Israel in a joint conflict, not limit it.

Channel 14, a right-wing TV channel supportive of Netanyahu, described it as a 'historic morning' and emphasized the widespread support for Israel's reaction from the public and media. One guest on the show said that if Netanyahu deemed it necessary, he should act despite the direct pressure from the US.

According to Yossi Melman, a diplomatic journalist from the website 'WeyNet', Trump's public statements may not reflect a real disagreement with Netanyahu, but may be part of a 'good cop, bad cop' strategy or a tactical deception to keep Iran uncertain about the intentions of both the US and Israel. The report also mentioned that the coordination between the US and Israel in the military remains close, including frequent contacts between Israeli military officials and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The newspaper Maariv stated that both Iranian analysts and Israeli supporters believe that the recent reports of tension between Trump and Netanyahu may be part of a 'coordinated operation to reduce Iran's alert level before attacks'





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Israel Iran Trump Netanyahu Iranian Missile Strikes Ballistic Missile Yemen US-Iran Agreement US-Israel Relations Military Coordination Tactical Deception Complex Strategy Public Disagreement Good Cop Bad Cop

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