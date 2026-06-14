Iran-US Deal: Political Hysteria and Intelligence Operations

The news text discusses the ongoing speculation about the details of a potential agreement between Iran and the US, with some controversies surrounding the signing of the final agreement casting a shadow on Iran's victory over the US and Israel. The text also mentions the potential continuation of the war of words and the challenges that lie ahead in reaching a comprehensive agreement. Additionally, it highlights the intelligence operations and political manipulation by certain groups to create chaos and sow discord.

سرویس سیاست مشرق- در حالی که گمانه‌زنی‌ها درباره جزئیات تفاهم احتمالی میان ایران و آمریکا ادامه دارد، برخی حواشی روی امضای نهایی سایه افکنده تا جایی که اختلاف افکنی جای اعلام پیروزی قاطعانه ایران بر دشمن آمریکایی و صهیونی را گرفته است.

هرچند که نباید امضای این تفاهم را با دستیابی به توافق نهایی اشتباه گرفت، برخی آگاهان معتقدند که تفاهم احتمالی، در بهترین حالت، نقشه راهی برای ادامه گفت‌وگوهاست و مسیر رسیدن به توافق همچنان با موانع متعدد سیاسی، حقوقی و اجرایی مواجه خواهد بود. برخی کارشناسان نظامی نیز امضای این تفاهم را بخشی از ادامه نقشه جنگ دانشته و معتقدند که ایران و آمریکا هیچ‌گاه به توافق حداکثری نرسیده و ۶۰ روز آینده فرصت خوبی برای تهران است تا خشاب خود را به صورت کامل برای دور بعدی جنگ که در آن رژیم اسرائیل نقش ویژه خواهد داشت پر کند.

اما شواهد نشان می‌دهد که با افزایش اخبار و تحلیل‌ها درباره احتمال امضای یک تفاهم میان طرف‌های درگیر در مذاکرات، فضای رسانه‌ای و افکار عمومی بار دیگر تحت تأثیر گمانه‌زنی‌های سیاسی قرار گرفته است، تا جایی که برخی جریان‌های سیاسی خاص و نشان‌دار در داخل با انگیزه‌های سیاسی به طرز قابل توجهی «اختلال اطلاعاتی» ایجاد کرده و با دست گرفتن مدیریت برخی میادین مردمی، مانور انسجام اجتماعی را به مکانی برای زورآزمایی خیابانی، تهییج افکاری عمومی و دوقطبی‌سازی بدل کرده‌اند. این جریان‌های سیاسی اغلب میادین شهر را محل مناقشات کرده تا امتیاز انتخاباتی بگیرند و در آینده رقبای سیاسی خود را با زدن تگ‌هایی چون مصالحه، تسلیم و تقلیل جنگ از صحنه بیرون کنند.

البته این بازی خظرناک با انسجام اجتماعی با استقبال سرویس‌های اطلاعاتی متخاصم نیز قرار گرفته تا جایی‌که موساد نبض ماجرا را در دست گرفته و با عملیاتی روانی اما گسترده سه هدف را تارگت کرده است. به گونه‌ای که با پخش اطلاعات نادرست از توافق و ترسیم فضای تسلیم، هم پیروزی مردم ایران در جنگ را کم‌رنگ کرده، هم اقتدار نیروهای مسلح را زیر سوال برده و همچنین آتش اختلافات داخلی را تا جایی بالا برده که با راه اندازی پروژه «ترورهای شخصیتی» زمینه «ترور فیزیکی» و راه اندازی جنگ را کلید بزند.

بیشتر بخوایند: نشانه‌یابی آغاز ترورهای شخصیتی پس از انتخابات! / بازگشت دوباره نئوفرقانی‌ها به صحنه سیاست ایران چه معنایی دارد؟ چرا ماشین ترورهای شخصیتی از کار نمی‌افتد؟ / راه‌اندازی کانال معدوم اکبر گودرزی در یک پیام‌رسان!

تدارک وسیع برای آشوب‌های زمستانی در خیابان به بهانه مدیریت مصرف برق/ عملیات «شب اول ژانویه» علیه دولت پزشکیان در لندن





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Iran-US Deal Political Hysteria Intelligence Operations Political Manipulation Chaos Discord

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