Iran-US nuclear deal: conflicting reports on details of proposed agreement

There are conflicting reports on the details of the proposed agreement between Iran and the US. One report states that there is no mention of Iran's nuclear program in the agreement, while another report suggests that the main element of the agreement is Iran's withdrawal from enriched uranium stockpiles.

در پی اظهارات ترامپ مبنی بر ورود توافق میان ایران و آمریکا برای پایان جنگ به مرحله نهایی، روایات متناقضی از جزئیات این توافق منتشر شده است.

بنابر یک روایت، در این توافق اصلا از برنامه هسته‌ای ایران صحبتی به میان نیامده و بنابر روایت دیگر، عنصر اصلی آن صرف‌نظر ایران از ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده است. به گزارش نیویورک‌تایمز به نقل از دو مقام آمریکایی، یکی از عناصر کلیدی در توافق پیشنهادی میان ایران و آمریکا، تعهد ایران به صرف‌نظر کردن از ذخایر اورانیوم با غنای بالاست.

به گفته این مقامات، این پیشنهاد این مساله را که ایران دقیقا چگونه باید ذخایر اورانیوم خود را کنار بگذارد، حل نمی‌کند و جزئیات را به مذاکرات پیش‌رو درباره برنامه هسته‌ای ایران موکول می‌کند. با این حال، به گزارش نیویورک‌تایمز، بیانیه‌ای از جانب ایران مبنی بر اعلام تعهد به این موضوع که از اهداف دیرین آمریکا بوده، حیاتی است





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Iran-US Nuclear Deal Conflicting Reports Enrichment Withdrawal Tensions

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