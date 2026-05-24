Iran-US Deal Triggers Downward Spiral in Gold and Silver Prices

The news text reports a significant decline in the prices of gold and silver in Iran, with gold prices dropping to below eighteen million tomans and silver prices falling in all denominations. The text also mentions a positive development in relations between Iran and the United States, which has led to increasing speculation and uncertainty in the market, driving prices down.

قیمت طلا و سکه امروز یکشنبه ۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ در روند ریزشی قرار دارد. طلا بیش از ۸۰۰ هزار تومان کاهش یافته و سکه نیز در تمامی قطعات نزولی شده است.

کارشناسان معتقدند احتمال امضای توافق میان ایران و آمریکا، بازارهای مالی را با هیجانات کاهشی مواجه کرده و معامله‌گران را چشم‌انتظار نگاه داشته است. قیمت طلا و سکه امروز یکشنبه ۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ در روند کاهشی بازگشایی شده است. قیمت طلا ریزش کرده و هر گرم طلای ۱۸ عیار با از دست دادن کانال ۱۸ میلیون تومانی، به سطح ۱۷ میلیون و ۹۰۰ هزار تومانی عقب‌نشینی کرده است.

قیمت سکه نیز در تمامی قطعات کاهش یافته و سکه امامی در کانال 181 میلیونی معامله می‌شود. شب گذشته اخباری مبنی بر توافق میان ایران و آمریکا در رسانه‌های خارجی منتشر شد و همین موضوع مسیر بازارهای مالی را در روز جاری عوض کرد. کارشناسان معتقدند که سیگنال توافق همه‌جانبه باعث شده تا بازار طلا در مسیر ریزشی قرار بگیرد. قیمت دلار امروز کاهش قابل توجهی داشته و هشت هزار تومان ریزش کرده است.

اسکناس آمریکایی در لحظه تنظیم این گزارش روی رقم seventeen hundred one hundred and seventy (171,000) تومان معامله می‌شود. اونس جهانی طلا نیز به دلیل تعطیلی بازارهای بین‌المللی تغییری نکرده و روی رقم four thousand five hundred and eight (4,508) دلار به تثبیت رسیده است. قیمت سکه امروز در تمامی قطعات کاهش قابل توجهی یافته است.

قیمت سکه امامی با رقم eighteen million one hundred and eighty (181,000) تومان توسط اتحادیه طلا و جواهر اعلام شده و کاهش هفت میلیون تومانی دارد. سکه بهار آزادی با کاهش هفت میلیون و ۵۰۰ هزار تومانی، روی رقم seventeen million six hundred thousand (176,500,000) تومان قرار دارد. نیم‌سکه با دو میلیون تومان و ربع سکه با یک میلیون تومان کاهش، به‌ترتیب روی رقم ninety-four (94,000,000) و fifty-two (52,000,000) تومان قرار گرفته‌اند.

سکه گرمی نیز با کاهش دو میلیون تومانی، با رقم twenty-six (26,000,000) تومان داد و ستد می‌شود. قیمت طلا امروز ریزش قابل توجهی را ثبت کرده است. بر اساس قیمت‌های اعلامی سایت اتحادیه طلا و جواهر، مثقال طلا روی رقم seventy seven and six hundred and fifty (77,650,000) تومان قرار دارد و طلای ۱۸ عیار با رقم seventeen million nine hundred and twenty-five (17,925,000) تومان معامله می‌شود.

قیمت دلار در معاملات امروز تحت تاثیر اخبار مثبت از مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا، با ریزش هشت هزار تومانی روبه‌رو شد. قیمت دلار در معاملات امروز کاهش چشمگیری را تجربه کرد. اسکناس آمریکایی که در پایان معاملات روز گذشته روی رقم one hundred and seventy-nine (179) هزار تومانی بسته شده بود، امروز تا لحظه نگارش این گزارش، کاهش هشت هزار تومانی را تجربه کرد و روی رقم seventeen hundred (171,000) تومان قرار گرفت.

قیمت دلار توافقی امروز یکشنبه ۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ کاهشی شده است. بر این اساس، قیمت دلار توافقی (حواله) با thirteen one thousand (131) تومان کاهش، در سمت فروش fourteen thousand eight hundred and ninety (148,900) تومان و در سمت خرید fourteen thousand seven hundred and sixty-four (146,764) تومان اعلام شده است





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Iranian Economy Iran-US Relations Gold Prices Silver Prices Negotiations Transaction Market Volatility

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