Iran-US Negotiations Enter a Critical Phase, with Trump Scheduled to Hold a Cabinet Meeting on Thursday

The news text discusses the critical phase of negotiations between the United States and Iran, with President Trump scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting on Thursday. The text also mentions the recent threats and actions taken by both parties, as well as the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the negotiations.
دونالد ترامپ در حالی قرار است چهارشنبه در کاخ سفید جلسه کابینه خود را برگزار کند که مذاکرات با جمهوری اسلامی به نقطهای حساس رسیده است.
تهران تهدید کرده که حملات شامگاه دوشنبه آمریکا را تلافی خواهد کرد و وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا گفته است مذاکرات «چند روزی» طول میکشد. روزنامه نیویورک پست گزارش داد که موضوع ایران محور اصلی کابینه دولت آمریکا خواهد بود و انتظار میرود همه اعضای کابینه در آن حضور داشته باشند.
در همین حال جمهوری اسلامی در واکنش به حملاتی که به کشته شدن چند تن از اعضای سپاه پاسداران انجامید، این اقدام را نقض آتشبس و نشانه «سوءنیت» خواند و تهدید کرد به آن پاسخ خواهد داد. وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی سهشنبه در بیانیهای هشدار داد: «جمهوری اسلامی ایران هیچ اقدام تجاوزکارانهای را بدون پاسخ نخواهد گذاشت.
» ارتش آمریکا حملات دوشنبهشب در جنوب ایران را «دفاعی» توصیف و اعلام کرد که اهداف شامل سایتهای پرتاب موشک و قایقهای مینگذار بودهاند. روبیو پس از این حملات به خبرنگاران گفت: «رفتوآمد زیادی درباره جزییات مشخص در متن اولیه توافق وجود دارد. »ابتدا گفته شده بود که توافق شنبه دوم خرداد در جریان سفر فرمانده ارتش پاکستان اعلام خواهد شد، اما از آن زمان تا کنون رسیدن به توافق بهطور پیوسته به تعویق افتاده است.
او تاکید کرد که نقطه کلیدی در حال حاضر بازگشایی تنگه هرمز بدون اجازه به حکومت ایران برای دریافت عوارض از کشتیها در این آبراه حیاتی است. خبرگزاری فرانسه با تاکید بر اینکه مذاکرات با جمهوری اسلامی به مرحلهای حساس نزدیک میشود، بهنقل از یک مقام کاخ سفید به خبرگزاری فرانسه گفت ترامپ قرار است چهارشنبه جلسهای کمسابقه از کابینه را در اقامتگاه ریاستجمهوری در کمپ دیوید برگزار کند.
انتخاب این محل دورافتاده در کوههای مریلند، که ترامپ برخلاف روسایجمهوری پیشین به ندرت به آنجا میرود، نشاندهنده حساسیت این گفتوگوها ارزیابی شده بود. با این حال، ترامپ بعدا در شبکه اجتماعی خود، تروث سوشیال، اعلام کرد که جلسه کابینه بهجای کمپ دیوید، در کاخ سفید برگزار خواهد شد و دلیل آن را «احتمال شرایط نامساعد جوی» عنوان کرد.
در همین حال، رسانهها در ایران سهشنبه گزارش داد که محمدباقر قالیباف، رییس مجلس و رییس هیات مذاکرهکننده، و عباس عراقچی، وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، پس از پایان مذاکرات قطر را ترک کردهاند. بر اساس این گزارشها، قالیباف به دنبال توافقی برای آزادسازی حدود ۲۴ میلیارد دلار از داراییهای مسدودشده ایران در چارچوب تفاهمنامه بوده است.
سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی نیز سهشنبه اعلام کرد که دستکم یک پهپاد را سرنگون کرده و یک پهپاد دیگر و یک جنگنده را که وارد حریم هواییاش شده بودند، دور کرده است. در همین حال گیدئون ساعر، وزیر امور خارجه اسرائیل، به یک پیام منتسب به مجتبی خامنهای، که از او بهعنوان رهبر جمهوری اسلامی یاد میشود، واکنش نشان داد و با یادآوری کشته شدن علیخامنهای، اظهارات او به تمسخر گرفته است.
در پیامی که به مناسبت مراسم حج در کانال تلگرام مجتبی خامنهای منتشر شده، آمده است: «ساعت را نمیتوان به عقب برگرداند و ملتها و سرزمینهای منطقه دیگر سپری برای پایگاههای آمریکا نخواهند بود. » در ادامه این پیام آمده است: «از این پس، شعارهای مرگ بر آمریکا و مرگ بر اسرائیل شعار ملت اسلامی و مستضعفان جهان، بهویژه جوانان، خواهد بود.
» پس از این پیام، حساب کاربری خامنهای در شبکه ایکس نیز نوشت: «رژیم صهیونیستی متزلزل و تومور سرطانی اسرائیل به مراحل پایانی موجودیت ننگین خود نزدیک میشود. » گیدئون ساعر، وزیر امور خارجه اسرائیل، در واکنش به این سخنان آن را به تمسخر گرفت و گفت این ادبیات «آشنا به نظر میرسد.
Iran-US Negotiations Trump Cabinet Meeting Strait Of Hormuz Reopening COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Iranian Threats US Military Actions
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