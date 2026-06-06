Iran-US Tensions: A Complex Landscape of Diplomacy and Security

The news text discusses the complex landscape of diplomacy and security in the Iran-US relationship, focusing on the ongoing tensions, the role of the tangeh Hormuz, and the potential impact of recent events on the future of the relationship. The text also highlights the involvement of Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, and other regional players in the diplomatic efforts to manage the situation.

سیدمحمدعلی سیدحنایی گفت: تجربه روابط ایران و امریکا در چهار دهه گذشته و انباشت پرونده‌های پیشین نشان می‌دهد که حجم اختلافات هویتی و ساختاری میان دو کشور به اندازه‌ای است که دستیابی به یک توافق فراگیر در کوتاه‌مدت چندان واقع‌بینانه نیست.

-از فوریه ۲۰۲۵ پرونده ایران به محور اصلی تحولات امنیتی و دیپلماتیک خاورمیانه تبدیل شده است. در فروردین و اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵، با میانجیگری پاکستان، آتش‌بسی موقت میان تهران و واشنگتن برقرار شد؛ آتش‌بسی که چندین‌بار نقض شده اما همچنان به عنوان چارچوب اصلی مهار تنش حفظ شده و همزمان مذاکرات غیرمستقیم برای تمدید آن و دستیابی به توافقی گسترده‌تر در جریان است.

تنگه هرمز در مرکز این کشمکش قرار دارد؛ جایی که هم تهدیدهای نظامی و تحریمی امریکا مطرح است و هم عبور نفتکش‌های ایرانی - ازجمله عبور چهار نفتکش حامل حدود هفت میلیون بشکه نفت- به عنوان نشانه‌ای از تداوم ظرفیت ایران برای اثرگذاری بر بازار انرژی و معادلات منطقه‌ای لحاظ می‌شود. پس از نقض‌های مکرر آتش‌بس توسط امریکایی‌ها و حملات پهپادی و موشکی، به بخشی از فضای تنش کنترل‌ شده و جنگ روایت‌ها تبدیل شده است.

در مقابل، بامداد چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ نقطه عطف دیگری در این تنش‌ها رقم خورد. سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کرد که پس از هدف قرار گرفتن یک نفتکش ایرانی در حوالی تنگه هرمز و حمله به تاسیسات راداری و کنترل پهپاد در جنوب جزیره قشم توسط ارتش امریکا، در چارچوب «پاسخ متقابل»، شناور متعلق به «دشمن امریکایی-صهیونیستی» و سپس مرکز ناوگان پنجم نیروی دریایی امریکا در بحرین و یک پایگاه هوایی در منطقه را با موشک و پهپاد هدف گرفته است.

در مقابل، فرماندهی مرکزی ارتش امریکا (سنتکام) ضمن تایید شلیک موشک‌ها و پهپادهای ایرانی به سمت کویت و بحرین، مدعی شد که دو موشک به سمت کویت پیش از رسیدن به هدف سقوط یا در مسیر متلاشی شده و سه موشک شلیک‌شده به سمت بحرین توسط پدافند مشترک امریکا و بحرین رهگیری و منهدم شده‌اند و «هیچ‌یک از نیروهای امریکایی آسیب ندیده‌اند. » سنتکام ضمن اعلام انجام حملات «دفاعی» علیه اهدافی در جزیره قشم، می‌گوید همه حملات ایران علیه نیروهای امریکایی ناموفق بوده و آتش‌بس ازسوی تهران نقض شده است؛ این ادعاها درحالی رسانه‌ای شده که سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی کنش ایران را پاسخ به «تجاوز» و هشدار دوباره نسبت به برهم ‌زدن امنیت تنگه هرمز قلمداد می‌کند.

این رفت ‌و برگشت محدود، در عین حال که سطح درگیری را از کنترل کامل خارج نکرده، شکنندگی آتش‌بس و فاصله میان روایت طرفین از وضعیت میدانی را برجسته‌تر کرده است. همزمان، پرونده هسته‌ای و دیپلماسی چندجانبه نیز در فضایی پرابهام دنبال می‌شود.

رافائل گروسی، مدیرکل آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی ادعاهایی را درباره نبود دسترسی به برخی تاسیسات آسیب‌دیده و نداشتن اطلاعات به‌روز درباره وضعیت مواد هسته‌ای ایران مطرح کرده و بر ضرورت راستی‌آزمایی فوری طبق تعهدات پادمانی تاکید کرده؛ متغیری که به‌گفته ناظران، توافق جدید را از برجام ۲۰۱۵ متمایز و پیچیده‌تر می‌کند. روسیه از آمادگی برای استفاده صلح‌آمیز از اورانیوم ایران در پروژه‌های مشترک انرژی سخن می‌گوید و همزمان، کشورهای منطقه‌ای مانند قطر، عمان و پاکستان نقش فعال‌تری در میانجیگری ایفا می‌کنند.

در چنین شرایطی، سفرها و تماس‌های مکرر مقامات پاکستانی و اظهاراتی مانند ابراز امیدواری وزیر کشور پاکستان نسبت به «به نتیجه رسیدن مذاکرات کاهش تنش ایران و امریکا با میانجیگری اسلام‌آباد» نشان می‌دهد که تلاش برای حفظ کانال‌های سیاسی در کنار تنش‌های میدانی ادامه دارد. در چنین شرایطی، که آتش‌بس موقت، تبادل محدود حملات و مذاکرات غیرمستقیم همزمان در جریان است و هر تحول میدانی می‌تواند بر مسیر گفت‌وگوها تاثیر بگذارد، پرسش درباره چشم‌انداز دیپلماسی ایران، آینده ترتیبات امنیتی در خلیج‌فارس و سرنوشت پرونده هسته‌ای بیش از پیش مطرح است.

در همین راستا، روزنامه «اعتماد» با هدف بررسی ابعاد دیپلماتیک و راهبردی این تحولات و واکاوی سناریوهای پیش‌رو در قبال تنگه هرمز، مذاکرات هسته‌ای و نقش میانجی‌های منطقه‌ای، با سیدمحمدعلی سیدحنایی، رییس اندیشکده دیپلماسی ملل و کارشناس ارشد دیپلماسی گفت‌وگو کرده است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran-US Relations Tensions In The Strait Of Hormuz Diplomatic Efforts Role Of Regional Players Prospects For The Future Of The Relationship

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