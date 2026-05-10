Iran-US Tensions Disrupt Global Food Supply Chain

The Iran-US tensions have led to the disruption of the global food supply chain, with thousands of sailors and cargo ships still trapped in the Gulf of Oman. The situation has resulted in a shortage of food, water, and medical supplies, with many ships unable to leave the region. The conflict has also caused a significant shock to the global fuel supply chain, affecting countries as far as East Asia. The report mentions the impact on the agriculture sector, with rising costs and potential crop failures, and the rise in housing prices in Tehran.

فاکس‌نیوز: اگر مذاکرات شکست بخورد، آمریکا اهرم‌های باقی‌مانده تهران را از میان می‌برد | ایران اینترنشنال وای‌نت در گزارشی از وضعیت کشتی‌های گرفتار در تنگه هرمز نوشت بیش از ۲۰ هزار ملوان و خدمه دریایی، پس از ۶۵ روز تنش و درگیری میان جمهوری اسلامی و آمریکا، همچنان در خلیج فارس گرفتار مانده‌اند؛ در حالی که ذخایر آب، غذا و دارو رو به پایان است و صدها کشتی امکان خروج از منطقه را ندارند.

بر اساس این گزارش، تنها سه روز پس از آنکه دونالد ترامپ «پروژه آزادی» برای بازگشایی مسیر تردد کشتی‌های تجاری در تنگه هرمز را متوقف کرد، تبادل حملات میان آمریکا و حکومت ایران بار دیگر از سر گرفته شد و تهران تهدید کرد «پاسخی قاطع» خواهد داد. وای‌نت نوشت اکنون هزاران ملوان در انتظار پاسخ نیروی دریایی حکومت ایران هستند تا مشخص شود چه زمانی اجازه خروج از تنگه را خواهند داشت.

یکی از این ملوانان، شمیم صابر، ناوبر اهل بنگلادش در یک کشتی تحقیقاتی، به وال‌استریت ژورنال گفته است: «ذخایر آب و غذای ما هر روز کمتر می‌شود. نگرانم و برای جانم می‌ترسم. وضعیت بسیار بد است و ما درمانده شده‌ایم. » او گفت مقام‌های ایرانی پس از درخواست خروج از طریق رادیو به آن‌ها گفته‌اند عبور از تنگه «قرمز» و بسیار خطرناک است.

متن گزارش راروزنامه واشینگتن‌پست نوشت مقامات دولتی، اقتصاددانان و اتحادیه‌های کشاورزی می‌گویند بن‌بست بین آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی که کشتیرانی در خلیج فارس را متوقف کرده، باعث ایجاد شوک‌ در زنجیره سوخت شده است که زندگی در هزاران کیلومتر دورتر، در شرق آسیا، را مختل می‌کند. این وضعیت، هزینه‌های کشاورزان را در آغاز فصل‌های کلیدی کاشت افزایش می‌دهد و این موضوع، به شدت باعث کاهش بازده محصولات در نیمه دوم سال و پس از آن خواهد شد.

پیش‌تر دونگ‌یو چو، مدیر کل سازمان غذا و کشاورزی سازمان ملل متحد، پنج‌شنبه در یک سخنرانی در پایتخت ایتالیا، خطاب به رهبران جهان گفت که این جنگ نه تنها یک بحران ژئوپولیتیکی، بلکه «اختلال در سیستم جهانی کشاورزی و مواد غذایی» ایجاد کرده است. واشینگتن‌پست نوشت نابودی زیرساخت‌های گازی در خلیج فارس توسط جمهوری اسلامی و مسدود ماندن تنگه هرمز، مانع از خروج منابع حیاتی سوخت و مشتقات آن مانند اوره از خاورمیانه شده است.

پرانشی گویال، تحلیلگر ارشد شرکت اقتصادی، به این روزنامه گفت: ۳۰ درصد از اوره تولیدی جهان «از بین رفته است». در مقابل، قیمت اوره ۴۰ درصد افزایش یافته است. کشاورزان در تایلند، فیلیپین، بنگلادش و استرالیا، تصمیم گرفته‌اند که کاشت را حذف کنند یا سطح آن را کاهش دهند یا مصرف کود را قطع کنند که این امر باعث کاهش محصول خواهد شد.

روزنامه «پیام ما» گزارش داد که رشد قیمت مسکن در پایتخت ایران به‌سرعت ادامه دارد، و اضافه کرد: «در حال حاضر، میانگین قیمت هر مترمربع مسکن در تهران به ۱۵۰ تا ۱۷۷ میلیون تومان رسیده است. » به نوشته این روزنامه، میانگین بهای هر مترمربع مسکن در فروردین و اردیبهشت سال گذشته، بین ۹۵ تا ۱۰۲ میلیون تومان بوده است.

پیام ما افزود این در شرایطی است که بسیاری از مشاوران املاک در تهران می‌گویند که از زمان شروع جنگ تاکنون تقریباً هیچ قرارداد خرید و فروشی ثبت نشده و فعالیت دفاتر املاکی به ثبت یا تمدید قرارداد اجاره مسکن محدود شده است. این گزارش اشاره می‌کند که رشد کرایه‌خانه آن هم در وضعیت جنگی در حدی بوده است که بسیاری از ساکنان تهران به حومه شهر سرازیر شده‌اند





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Iran-US Tensions Global Food Supply Chain Disruption Thousands Of Sailors And Cargo Ships Trapped I Shortage Of Food Water And Medical Supplies Rising Costs And Potential Crop Failures In Th Rise In Housing Prices In Tehran

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