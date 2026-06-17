Iran-US Nuclear Deal to be Signed in Swiss Hotel

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that the Iran-US nuclear deal will be signed in the Swiss city of Burgenschwil, located in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The announcement came after weeks of speculation about the location of the historic event.

وزارت خارجه سوئیس روز سه‌شنبه اعلام کرد، توافق‌نامه ایران و آمریکا روز جمعه در شهر بورگن‌اشتوک واقع در مرکز کشور امضا خواهد شد. پیش از این، مقامات ایران و آمریکا و پاکستان از برگزاری مراسم امضای تفاهم‌نامه پایان جنگ در سوییس خبر داده بودند.

جزئیات این تفاهم‌نامه هنوز به طور رسمی منتشر نشده است، اما رسانه‌های مختلف در روزهای اخیر گزارش‌هایی غیررسمی درباره متن آن منتشر کردند. مقامات ایران و آمریکا اعلام کردند، این تفاهم‌نامه روز جمعه بعد از امضا به طور کامل منتشر و در اختیار رسانه‌ها قرار می‌گیرد. این تفاهم‌نامه با هدف توقف جنگ در خلیج فارس، بازگشایی تنگه هرمز به روی کشتیرانی بین‌المللی و آغاز مذاکرات برای حل اختلافات هسته‌ای و رفع تحریم‌ها انجام می‌شود





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