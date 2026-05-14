Iran-UAE Tensions Escalate at First Day of Brics Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE were evident at the first day of the Brics foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi. Abbas Ebrahimi, the Iranian foreign minister, addressed the UAE without naming them, stating that the alliance with Israel did not protect them. He also mentioned the UAE's direct involvement in the aggressive action against Iran. The UAE denied the involvement of their foreign minister in the conflict with Israel.

درگیری بین ایران و امارات به نشست عمومی نخستین روز اجلاس وزرای خارجه بریکس هم کشیده شد، جایی که عباس عراقچی، وزیر خارجه ایران بدون ذکر نام امارات گفت: «ائتلاف شما با اسرائیلی‌ها نیز از شما محافظت نکرد.

در سیاست خود در قبال ایران بازنگری کنید. » او ساعاتی پس از سخنرانی در نشست بریکس در کانال تلگرام خود نوشت: «من در سخنرانی‌ خود نام امارات متحده عربی را ذکر نکردم، به خاطر حفظ وحدت و ترجیح دادم به آن اشاره نکنم. اما در واقع باید بگویم که امارات مستقیماً در اقدام تجاوزکارانه علیه کشور من دخیل بود. زمانی که این تجاوز آغاز شد، آنها حتی از محکوم کردن آن خودداری کردند.

آنها اجازه دادند از سرزمین‌شان برای شلیک توپخانه و تجهیزات علیه ما استفاده شود. » آقای عراقچی نوشت: «همین دیروز فاش شد که نتانیاهو در زمان جنگ به امارات و ابوظبی سفر کرده بود. همچنین آشکار شد که آنها در این حملات مشارکت داشته‌اند و شاید حتی مستقیماً علیه ما اقدام کرده باشند. بنابراین امارات شریک فعال این تجاوز است و هیچ تردیدی در این باره وجود ندارد.

» تشدید درگیری لفظی بین ایران و امارات متحده عربی پس از آن روی می‌دهد که طی روزهای اخیر گزارش‌های رسانه‌ای از شرکت مستقیم ارتش این کشور در حملات به ایران منتشر شد و دفتر نخست‌وزیری اسرائیل هم از سفر بنیامین نتانیاهو به امارات در طی دوران جنگ با ایران خبر داد. با وجود انتشار بیانیه رسمی نخست‌وزیری اسرائیل در مورد این سفر، وزارت خارجه امارات متحده عربی با انتشار بیانیه‌ای سفر بنیامین نتانیاهو به این کشور در خلال جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ایران را تکذیب کرده است





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